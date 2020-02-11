Advertisement

XINHUA VIA AP A police officer controls a drone with a QR code tag at a toll station in Shenzhen in Guangdong province in southern China. As a measure to help prevent and control the new corona virus, an online registration system has been in operation since Saturday for vehicles returning to Shenzhen. To increase efficiency, local police officers used drones to carry a QR code at the motorway exits for drivers to register with less contact with other people.

BEIJING >> China has again reported a fall in the number of new cases of viral infection and 97 additional deaths on Wednesday, raising the total number of deaths beyond 1,100, even though the country remains largely closed to prevent the spread of the disease.

The National Health Commission said on Wednesday that 2,015 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours that were taken for a second day. The total number of cases in mainland China is 44,653, although many experts say that a large number of infected others have been counted down.

The 97 additional deaths from the virus increased the mainland to 1,113.

Despite the official end of the extended New Year’s holiday, China remained largely closed because many remained at home, with around 60 million people under virtual quarantine.

The World Health Organization has named the disease caused by the virus COVID-19, avoiding any animal or geographical name to prevent stigmatization and to show that the disease comes from a new coronavirus discovered in 2019.

The disease was first reported in December and was linked to a food market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak was largely concentrated.

China’s official media reported Tuesday that senior officials in Hubei Province, of which Wuhan is the capital, have been relieved of their duties. No reasons were given, although the initial response from the province was considered slow and ineffective. There has been simulation that higher-level officials could be fired, but this could lead to political struggle and tacit recognition of responsibility.

