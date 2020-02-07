Advertisement

Wuhan doctor Li Wenliang was the first alarm in the December outbreak, but was censored for “rumors”

Beijing: An ophthalmologist who whistles the coronavirus for the first time and is punished for it died on Friday of the virus. The death caused grief and anger among the authorities in China.

The coronavirus outbreak has now killed more than 630 people and infected at least 31,000 people worldwide.

Li Wenliang, 34, died early Friday, Wuhan Central Hospital said in a post on China’s Weibo platform. The announcement, which caused grief over a doctor on social media, is seen as a national hero and anger at how the government is dealing with the crisis.

“He is a hero who has warned others with his life,” wrote a Wuhan doctor about Weibo.

“These fat officials, who live off public funds, may die of a snowstorm,” wrote another angry Weibo user in a comment that has since been censored.

Coronavirus disease has spread across China, causing the government to block cities with tens of millions of inhabitants as global panic has increased as more than 240 cases have occurred in two dozen countries.

A quarantined cruise ship in Japan has 61 confirmed cases.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, whose countries have fought for trade and human rights, spoke on Friday about the health emergency.

According to the official Xinhua news agency, Xi asked “the US side to respond appropriately to the outbreak of the novel corona virus.”

Li’s death underscores the enormous risk front physicians have taken to treat patients in congested and under-equipped hospitals in Wuhan, the quarantine city of 11 million people where the virus occurred in December.

The medical staff is overwhelmed and there is a lack of adequate protective equipment, the deputy governor of the Hubei province admitted on Thursday.

Li sent a message about the new corona virus to colleagues in Wuhan – the central city at the epicenter of the crisis – on December 30, but was later one of eight whistleblowers who were summoned by the police for “rumors”.

He later fell ill while treating a patient.

Censors seemed to be struggling with how to deal with his death.

State-run Global Times newspaper and state-owned television broadcaster CCTV reported for the first time to Weibo that Li died late Thursday, only to delete her posts after death quickly became a hot topic on the popular platform.

The World Health Organization responded to the first reports of his death with grief.

According to analysts, local authorities downplayed the scale of the outbreak in early January because they were holding political meetings at the time and wanted to project an aura of stability.

The first death was reported on January 11. Since then, the death toll has risen to 636, with 73 more reported on Friday and an additional 3,000 new infections.

Global spread

It is believed that the virus came from a market that sells exotic animals in Wuhan before it got to people and spread across China and abroad when millions traveled for the New Year holidays.

Around 56 million people in Wuhan and surrounding cities have been instructed to stay at home, while several countries have banned entry from China and advised their citizens to leave the country.

Large airlines have suspended flights to and from the country.

But cases keep coming up.

Two cruise ships with thousands of vacationers in Hong Kong and Japan were quarantined as the authorities screen people for infections.

On Friday, another 41 people on board the Diamond Princess in Japan tested positive, bringing the total number of infected cases to 61 on the ship.

When the ship arrived in Japanese waters, there were 3,700 people on board.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday another cruise ship, the Westerdam, is sailing into the country with a confirmed case and no foreigners are allowed to disembark.

In Hong Kong, 3,600 people spent a second night on board the World Dream, where eight former passengers tested positive for the virus.

Hong Kong was particularly nervous because the crisis brought back memories of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). That killed almost 300 people in the city and another 349 in mainland China in 2002-2003.

As the death toll continues to rise, experts have emphasized that 2019-nCoV is far less fatal at 2 percent mortality than SARS, which killed about 10 percent of people 17 years ago.

The outbreak was nevertheless declared to be a global health emergency.

