Chinese automotive tycoon Li Shufu plans to merge Geely Automobile Holdings, its Hong Kong-listed entity, the Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, with Volvo Cars, which it acquired from Ford Motors in 2010 to create a global automotive powerhouse.

Geely Automobile Holdings announced in a report submitted to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday evening that this was a preliminary discussion with Volvo about the merger and that the merged company could be listed in either Hong Kong or Stockholm.

The company’s shares rose 5.7 percent on Tuesday afternoon trading to HK $ 14.48. “It will be an important step for the Geely Group to build a global network of development, production and sales,” said Sun Zhidong, analyst at Great Wall Securities in Shanghai. “The merger paves the way for synergies between the different brands.”

Zhejiang Geely Holding owns Geely Automobile Holdings and Volvo, which it acquired for approximately $ 1.8 billion. The merger brings five brands under one management, including the Chinese premium electrical brand Polestar and the premium car brand Lynk. The fifth brand will be the British sports car manufacturer Lotus, of which Zhejiang Geely Holding acquired the majority in 2017.

Zhejiang Geely Holding also has a 49.9 percent stake in Malaysia’s Proto and a 9.7 percent stake in Daimler, the German manufacturer of Mercedes-Benz vehicles that was acquired two years ago.

The proposed merger takes place at a time when global automakers are entering into alliances as part of an electrification offensive in the industry. Last year, the industry giants Ford and Volkswagen joined forces to build vehicles from pickups to commercial vehicles to electric cars.

The merger will also be accompanied by a decline in sales in the largest Chinese car market in the world. Sales fell for the second year in a row in 2019 as an economic slowdown prevented consumers from engaging with items with large tickets. According to the China Passenger Car Association, sales of automobiles, including sedans, sport utility vehicles, minivans, and multi-purpose vehicles, declined 7.5 percent year over year to 21.04 million units.

Geely Automobile Holdings sold 1.36 million units in 2019, 9.3 percent below the previous year. Volvo, on the other hand, sold 700,000 vehicles last year, an increase of 9.8 percent.

The outbreak of the coronavirus is expected to further limit sales as millions of people stay at home to prevent the spread of the disease.

“It is certain that the overall outlook for the automotive market for 2020 is weak, but Geely, with its leadership in manufacturing technology and brand awareness, could be a major beneficiary if driver buying interest is restored,” said Peter Chen, engineer at manufacturer of auto parts TRW.

