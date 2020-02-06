Advertisement

Hawaii News

Updated 11:20 PM

A Chinese company with an ambitious Makaha Valley resort development plan is looking for investors or a buyer for the project, which raises uncertainty about the plan announced last year, including golf superstar

Tiger Woods designs one of the two golf courses in the heart of the company.

Pacific Links International announced Wednesday that it has retained commercial real estate agency CBRE to market 644 hectares planned for hotel, timeshare and residential properties, along with a new golf course designed by Woods and reconstruction of an existing golf course by boutique company Gil Hanse Golf Course Design.

Pacific Links mainly

described the task of CBRE as one

“Recapitalization” effort to seek investment from outside of China in response to economic challenges in China that make it difficult for the Pacific Left to implement its project.

However, the company also said that CBRE will examine “all strategic options”.

CBRE’s offer states that Pacific Links is open to co-investment or a direct sale “whereby a new owner can create his own vision.”

Rudy Anderson, president and CEO of Pacific Links, said in a statement that the economic forecast in China over the next three years encouraged the company to consider options with its Makaha Valley real estate and that attracting capital investments from outside China is the best chance offers to realize his vision.

“Chinese companies with

offshore holdings are currently under pressure because the government is increasing capital controls in response to macroeconomic problems and the depreciation of the national currency, the renminbi, “Anderson said. “Many companies are looking for alternative sources of funding for large projects because it is becoming more difficult to move money out of the country, and Pacific Links International is no different in this respect because the primary source of income is being generated on mainland China.”

Pacific Links is wholly owned by Du Sha, an entrepreneur in China and a Canadian citizen. The company primarily sells memberships to golfers in China who can play on courses owned or associated with Pacific Links in

50 countries. The company, which has 21,000 active members, also has agreements with customers from other golf club networks.

Pacific Links first published its Makaha resort development plan in 2016 as a $ 300 million joint venture with local developer Stanford Carr.

At that time, Greg Norman Golf Course Design was planned to renovate Makaha Golf Club West. This course, now referred to as the Makaha North Course, has been closed for almost ten years and is what Woods’ company TGR Design Co. was about to redevelop.

The working golf course in Makaha is called Makaha Valley Country Club and was once known as the Makaha Valley East golf course. This property, to which Pacific Links also refers as the Makaha South Course, was assigned to Hanse for renewal.

Pacific Links bought the Westbaan in 2011, acquired the balance of its Makaha

Valley Real Estate in 2013 and destroyed a hotel on site in 2014 to make way for redevelopment.

Last year Pacific Links announced that a new golf club together with an arts / community center and a health and wellness center would be part of a first development phase, followed by a second phase with hotel and timeshare units, golf villas and apartment buildings.

Carr said later last year that it was a first phase

expected to include

154 condo hotel units and 260 single-family homes.

CBRE said in its marketing material that Carr is finalizing 152 condos and 230 single-family homes on land for resort use and another 264 single-family homes later, along with hotel and timeshare development options.

CBRE also noted that some Pacific Links golf members have made substantial deposits to purchase plots and houses.

Pacific Links had not announced a timetable for the development of its Makaha property, but CBRE said administrative approvals needed to continue development would take two years on the land that has long been designated for resort and residential use.

