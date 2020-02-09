Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Chinese health officials advise Foxconn not to resume productions

A health audit confirmed that the plant is not fit in the midst of the corona virus outbreak

Apple iPhone 11 offer hit hard by the outbreak in China

Due to the high risk of coronavirus in Shenzhen, the Chinese health authorities advised Foxconn not to reopen its factories on Monday 10 February.

Earlier, Foxconn announced that it was planning to start production after the lunar pause on Monday. Foxconn is the main Apple iPhone manufacturer in China, but production has stopped after the outbreak of the corona virus began in Wuhan that spread in various provinces of the country.

According to a Nikkei report, health experts in Shenzhen spoke to Foxconn and announced that its factories are a high-risk zone for coronavirus infection. Public health experts carried out inspections on the spot and reported that the site is not suitable for starting production.

Advertisement

“Violation of epidemic prevention and control may result in the death penalty,” said the internal memo. Foxconn’s Zhengzhou complex is considered the largest iPhone manufacturing center in the world and the company has canceled all plans to resume production on this basis.

The risks related to Foxconn’s production facilities are poor airflow from the restaurants and dormitories for employees. The facilities are centrally air-conditioned and it increases the risk of coronavirus infection.

“Local authorities do not want to run the risk of the virus spreading in such a labor-intensive work environment. No one wants to be responsible for resuming work at this critical moment, “a source told Nikkei.

The sources of the publication also confirmed that on Friday, February 7, flight bookings for Taiwanese employees were canceled. They were expected to be back in China between 8 February and 14 February. The decision was made in a video conference led by Chairman Young Liu.

The closure of factories has led to delays because the stock of the iPhone 11 remains low. This step slows Apple’s shipping plans around the world.

Meanwhile, coronavirus 811 affects China’s death toll. It has killed more people than the deadly severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). In 2003, SARS claimed 774 people in more than 24 countries.

Foxconn is the largest private employer in China Photo: AFP / STR

. (TagsToTranslate) china

Advertisement