The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China carried out sea and air drills near Taiwan on Monday in an intimidation operation against Taiwanese “secessionists”.

The bullying came after Taiwan criticized China’s handling of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak and requested participation in the World Health Organization (WHO) over Chinese objections.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen beat up China last week for mismanaging the evacuation of Taiwanese citizens from the Wuhan escape area, demanding control over how Taiwanese passengers are given priority on future evacuation flights, and stressing the importance of Taiwan back to WHO permit. China rejects membership or even observer status for Taiwan because it does not want international organizations to recognize Taiwan as an independent nation-state.

“We in Taiwan are at the forefront of epidemic prevention and deserve the respect of the international community. In particular, our participation in WHO is the key to a very important network for international epidemic prevention work, ”said Tsai on Friday.

On the first evacuation flight from Wuhan to Taiwan, passengers were outraged when they learned that an infected person had passed random Chinese tests and flown to Taiwan with them.

“They didn’t do any blood tests before we got on the plane, just a body temperature check. They left everyone on the plane whose temperature wasn’t raised, and there were no protective clothing or insulated seats. We only found out in Taiwan there is a confirmed coronavirus patient on the plane. I’m really angry: how could you have behaved like this? “One of the Taiwanese passengers said to the Chinese.

Taiwan stopped most air travel from China last week and mandated a 14-day quarantine for visitors from Macau and Hong Kong. Taiwan has advised its citizens to avoid traveling to these semi-autonomous cities unless absolutely necessary and has been careful when visiting Singapore or Thailand. Taiwan has reported 18 cases of Wuhan coronavirus to date.

China’s state Global times reported on Tuesday of China’s recent military maneuvers near Taiwan, described as an attempt to intimidate “separatists”:

For two consecutive days, concentrated military deployments in the Taiwan area have shown that the PLA is able to use force to resolve the Taiwan issue through civilian secret plans, experts said.

Naval and air forces with the PLA Eastern Theater Command conducted joint exercises in the southeastern waters of Taiwan on Monday, Colonel Zhang Chunhui, spokesman for the PLA Eastern Theater Command, said in a statement by the Ministry of National Defense on Monday.

Citing Taiwan’s defense agency, the Taiwanese news website udn.com reported Monday that PLA aircraft, including H-6 bombers and fighter jets, crossed the Bashi Canal on Monday morning and returned on the same course.

The joint exercises on Monday took place only one day after the PLA armed forces carried out a combat readiness exercise with warships, bombers, jet fighters and early warning aircraft on Sunday. The fighter planes drove through the Bashi Canal and Miyako Street and carried out real combat-oriented training.

Unlike on Sunday, PLA fighter jets crossed the “center line” of the cross-strait on Monday, according to udn.com.

Mainland military expert and television commentator Song Zhongping told the Global Times on Monday that the concentrated PLA exercises were not only warnings to Taiwanese secessionists, but also demonstrations of PLA capabilities to help violently resolve the Taiwan issue.

The Global times pushed the idea that Taiwanese “separatism” and “collusion with the United States” would become significantly worse, and forced the PLA to flex its muscles and inform Taipei that it could invade at any time.

Beijing certainly didn’t like the recent re-election of President Tsai, a landslide victory against a more pro-Chinese candidate, fueled in part by the political crisis in Hong Kong. The corona virus further weakens China’s influence on Taiwan and Hong Kong by physically isolating the islands and portraying Chinese leadership in a negative light.

Increasing international pressure will further irritate the Chinese Communist Party, particularly in matters such as Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Organization. Beijing will never give in and allow Taiwan to join, or admit that it was wrong to block Taiwan for so long, while the rest of the world is increasingly concerned about China’s political intransigence in the face of the massive health crisis. Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu last week accused WHO of violating its own mission statement by bowing to Chinese demands and excluding Taiwan.

The open question is whether Chinese paranoia via Taiwanese “secessionists” will be heated to the boil by the coronavirus epidemic, or whether China will feel obliged to demonstrate its power and alleviate its embarrassment by doing something provocative of Taiwan and Hong Kong undertakes.

China could also conclude that the corona virus has deprived the Beijing-friendly forces in Taiwanese politics of a long-term political victory. The political consequences of the epidemic are likely to survive the virus itself.

