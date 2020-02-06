Advertisement

Large Chinese OEMs such as Huawei, Xiaomi, VIVO and OPPO are working together to develop a Google Play Store alternative for Android devices. While these OEMs already have their own stores through which consumers can download apps and games, developers need to submit and approve the apps in each store. Chinese OEMs are now creating a platform through which developers can submit their apps once and publish them in all app stores.

This new alliance is called the Global Developer Service Alliance (GDSA) and the announcement of the new App Store platform is expected next month. Huawei, Xiaomi, VIVO and OPPO accounted for 40.1% of global cell phone shipments in the last quarter. If done correctly, this could turn out to be a real alternative to the Google Play Store in the coming years.

The year 2019 was brutal for Huawei when the company received sanctions from the U.S. government for suspected espionage. The company later clarified its stance and received a few new impulses, but that won’t help the company in the long run. Huawei currently sells devices with the Android operating system, but without the apps and services from Google. Instead of waiting for further orders from the US government, Huawei has launched its own Harmony operating system.

Huawei is investing around $ 3 billion in the development of Huawei Mobile Services in 2020 alone, which is an alternative to Google Play Services. With HUAWEI HMS Core, a collection of open functions from Huawei Mobile Services, developers can create high-quality apps efficiently. Huawei is also developing App Gallery as an alternative to the Google Play Store. You’ll find more about it here.

Source: Reuters

