Advertisement

A health lecturer at the University of Sydney said government responses may have increased prejudice

As the deadly corona virus has spread worldwide, it has brought with it xenophobia – and Asian communities around the world face suspicion and fear.

When a patient on the Australian Gold Coast refused to shake hands with her surgeon Rhea Liang and led the virus that killed hundreds, the doctor’s first reaction was a shock.

Advertisement

After tweeting about the incident and receiving a flood of responses, the respected doctor learned that her experience was too common.

Reports of anti-Chinese rhetoric directed at people of Asian origin have increased, regardless of whether they have ever visited the center of the epidemic or been in contact with the virus.

Chinese tourists have been reportedly spat on in the Italian city of Venice, a family in Turin have been accused of carrying the disease, and mothers in Milan have used social media to request that children be kept away from Chinese classmates.

A white man was filmed in Canada who told a Sino-Canadian woman that you had dropped your coronavirus in the parking lot of a local mall.

In Malaysia, a petition to “exclude Chinese people from entering our beloved country” received almost 500,000 signatures in one week.

The incidents are part of what the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine called “misinformation,” fueling “racial profiling,” making “deeply unsettling assumptions about” Chinese “or” Asian “” – Typhoid Marys –

The disease has long been accompanied by suspicions from foreigners – from Irish immigrants affected by the typhus-Mary panic of America in the 20th century to Nepalese peacekeepers who have been accused of cholera in the earthquake over the past decade brought haunted Haiti.

“It is a widespread phenomenon,” said Rob Grenfell, director of health and biosafety at the Australian science and research agency CSIRO.

“With outbreaks and epidemics in human history, we have always tried to disparage certain subsets of the population,” he said, comparing behavior to plague-stricken medieval Europe in the 13th century, in which foreigners and religious groups are often accused were.

“Sure, it happened in China,” he said of the corona virus, “but that’s no reason to actually disparage the Chinese.” In a comment for the British Medical Journal, Doctor Abraar Karan warned that this behavior could prevent people with symptoms from reporting.

Claire Hooker, a health lecturer at the University of Sydney, said that government responses may have exacerbated prejudices.

The World Health Organization warned of “measures that unnecessarily affect international travel and trade”, but this has not prevented many countries from introducing travel bans.

The tiny Pacific nation of Micronesia has banned its citizens from visiting mainland China.

“Travel bans largely respond to people’s fears,” Hooker said, and although sometimes justified, they often have the effect of “connecting the Chinese to the creepy virus”.

Abbey Shi, a Sydney-born student from Shanghai, said the attitudes of some of her colleagues “had almost become an attack on Chinese students.”

While the conservative Australian government has banished its citizens who have returned from Wuhan – the central Chinese city at the epicenter of the virus – to a remote quarantine island, thousands of students in China are at risk of torpedoing their studies.

“At the moment it looks like they have to miss the start of the semester and possibly the whole year because the courses are set up in this way,” said Shi.

According to Hooker, studies in Toronto on the effects of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome [SARS] – another global outbreak of coronavirus in 2002 – showed that the effects of xenophobic mood often lasted much longer than fear of public health.

“While direct forms of racism may stop as news of the disease subsides, it takes some time for the economy to recover and people to continue to feel insecure,” she said.

People may not rush back to Chinese companies or restaurants, and may even notice some of the more fancy viral disinformation on social media – like a popular post begging people not to eat noodles for their own safety.

“In some ways, one might think that the effects continued from the last corona virus to this one since representation as China, where diseases come from, was persistent,” said Hooker.

end of

Advertisement