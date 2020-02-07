Advertisement

After a phone call to the Chinese President about the corona virus, President Donald Trump sent positive news to Xi Jinping on Friday morning.

“There is great discipline in China because President Xi is emphatically leading a very successful operation,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We are working closely with China to help!”

Trump confirmed his conversation with President Xi after reports from China found that the Chinese leader had reassured President Trump in a phone call that he could contain and defeat the virus that killed nearly 640 people.

Trump praised Xi’s efforts.

“He is strong, sharp, and focused on leading the corona virus counterattack,” Trump wrote.

President Xi spoke to Trump after the death of a Chinese whistleblower doctor who triggered the virus alarm but was arrested by the Chinese government.

Trump expressed his belief that Xi would wipe out the virus, especially when the weather got warmer.

“Nothing is easy, but it will succeed, especially when the weather warms up and hopefully the virus weakens and then disappears,” he wrote.

