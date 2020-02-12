Advertisement

Steve will be different in “Wonder Woman 1984”

Chris Pine said his character is like Watson for Diana Sherlock

A new image of the Golden Eagle armor of Diana has been released

The trailers of “Wonder Woman 1984” have revealed that in the future Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) will be very different compared to the first film. The character is back after being confronted with the atrocities of the war, and Pine explained how the role of his character will be different this time.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pine compared his role in the sequel to that of Watson in the stories of Sherlock Holmes. The actor explained that, just like Watson’s role is to help and support the detective, Steve’s role in the upcoming movie will be help and support for his girlfriend Diana (Gal Gadot).

Steve was a “world-tired soldier” in the first movie, Pine said. The character had seen the “wickedness” that humanity is capable of. Now that the war is over, and the world is much more prosperous and technologically advanced, Steve will be seen as a “big eyes and joyful” man who explores this new world.

Although the world continued after the war, there will still be threats. Diana needs a new armor to tackle the bad guy. The new cover of Entertainment Weekly magazine gives fans a peek into the Golden Eagle armor of the superheroes in “Wonder Woman 1984”.

Gadot also shared the cover photo on her Instagram page. The actress said she is enthusiastic for the fans to watch the film in thaters.

The Golden Eagle armor may be needed in the fight against Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). The villain starts her story as Barbara Minerva, who becomes Diana’s colleague in the Natural History Museum. She will be “shy” and “socially awkward,” and it seems that Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) may have something to do with her transformation into the beastly being.

“Wonder Woman 1984” is directed by Patty Jenkins. It will be released on June 5.

Gal Gadot plays in “Wonder Woman 1984.” Photo: Warner Bros.

