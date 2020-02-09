Advertisement

After seasons in the lead role on This is Us, Chrissy Metz releases an album. Despite the fact that he only announced the album – which will be released later this year – in January, Metz worked on it while filming her popular TV program and promoting her new film Breakthrough. “I wrote the past year, when I have time to go to Nashville and do some songwriting,” Metz told Access Hollywood. At this Sunday’s Oscars, she gives fans a taste of the solo artist she is about to become.

Of course the Oscars are not the first time the actress has shown that she is a double threat. Metz’s This Is Us character, Kate Pearson, is an aspiring singer. And in April, Metz performed with a supergroup of country music excellence – Carrie Underwood, Laura Alaina, Mickey Guyton and Maddie & Tae – at the Academy of Country Music Awards. They sang ‘I’m Standing With You’, the theme song from Metz’s Christian drama Breakthrough, in which she plays the mother of a child that survives a fall in an icy lake.

Written by Diane Warren, it is the same song that Metz will sing at the Oscars on Sunday evening, although Warren recently announced that Metz was far from her first choice to sing the tune. “When I wrote the song, I wanted a great artist to do it, you know? I wanted Kelly Clarkson or Pink or Carrie Underwood,” she said. “And the film’s producer said,” No, we want Chrissy to do it. “And I’m going,” but she’s an actress. ” I didn’t know, I mean, can she sing? “

Apparently she was able to sing well enough to help Warren earn her 11th Oscar nomination, making her the most nominated woman to ever win. (“I’m Standing With You” is ready for the best original song.)

And it didn’t cost Warren much. A few hours later, producers played her a rough version of Metz’s vocals. “I was like that, no, this is your song.”

