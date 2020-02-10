Advertisement

Chrissy Teigen is so hot now. Literally.

The 34-year-old mother of two has become the undisputed queen

from social media and gained a lot of support thanks to her frankness and humor.

Teigen is not ashamed to give fans a glimpse into her real life – even the messy ones

sharing – and having fun on herself and her superstar husband, John Legend. Teigen

might be a stunning supermodel, but she might behave

your best friend too.

Teigen is frank with her opinions on topics ranging from politics to the best midnight snack options. The only item she will never leave without may be unexpected. But we would expect nothing less from her.

Chrissy Teigen | starzfly / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

Chrissy Teigen always travels

Like so many celebrities, Teigen almost always travels to

work or pleasure. She explained that celebrities have it easier than most people

for members only

airport terminal with which they can skip the typical long queues in security.

“They do the same security and privacy

take you to the plane in a car, “she tweeted during an AMA. “I know. I know.”

Couple that with her housekeeping staff, including four part-time nanny girls, and it’s easy to see why Teigen leads the good life. And like so many other A-listers, she has very specific requirements when it comes to traveling – such as her surprising traveling companion.

She always puts a strange object in her bag

What is in Teigen’s hand luggage? The answer may surprise you.

“I

travel with mini Cholulas, mini Sirachas and mini Samba Ueleks, “she said

Travel + free time. “For example, you can get 500 [on Amazon]

eight dollars. So I have a handful of it. “

The diversity

of brands is also for a very specific purpose. According to Teigen, who published

a cookbook in 2018, certain hot sauces must be combined with certain meals.

“I

hate it when people serve you Tabasco for dinner, “she went on. “I’m so fond of it

Tabasco is a breakfast hot sauce; Cholula is a breakfast hot sauce; Siracha is

a dinner hot sauce; Samba Oelek is a dinner hot sauce. There are various

hotsauces! ”

Teigen’s

pantry further emphasizes her dedication to hot sauce

The

former model recently shared photos of her newly reorganized pantry on Instagram

and fans couldn’t help but noticed her extensive collection of hot sauce there.

Not only did her many varieties take up a large part of her pantry, but so did

they were stowed away on a lazy Susan for easy access.

And

yes, she really sets it up everywhere. In an interview

with food and wine, Teigen admitted that she has a slight adjustment to that of John Legend

fried chicken recipe. “I

love my husband’s fried chicken, but I brought it to the next level by sweeping it

with Cholula honey butter – I’m a total hot sauce freak, “she admitted.

And

it’s getting stranger. Teigen’s legendary love of hot sauce inspired a super fan

have personalized a bottle with it

face it. It’s a little thoughtful, a little scary, and it is ultimately

the kind of weird and wonderful gift that Teigen would appreciate.

