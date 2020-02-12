Posted on 12 February 2020

Dear ones, when we come into fashion at the end of this celebrity marathon, our opinion tanks, as they always are around this time, are empty. Dry. Runs on vapors. We are devoid of opinions. Our opinions have ceased to exist. That’s why we take a break, a sip of something cool, maybe some nibbles and a light nap and let you all lead the discussion about this … very negotiable choice.

Psych. Of course we have opinions. It’s an exaggeration, it’s tasteless and it has some really weird elements. Counterpoint: that is all brand-oriented and suitable for the event.

OK, NOW you can discuss:

Chrissy Teigen’s Cape Braids:





Style credits:

– George Hobeika Belt dress from the Couture collection from the spring of 2020

– Lorraine Schwartz Jewelery

– Heliopolis Link

– Giuseppe Zanotti Shoes

Stylized by Monica Rose | Her through Jen Atkin | Makeup through Mary Phillips

[Photo credit: PAPIX / INSTARimages.com, Niviere David / ABACA USA / INSTARimages.com, Ian West / PA Images / INSTARimages.com, georgeshobeika.com]

