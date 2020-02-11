Advertisement

Michael Health, a far-right Christian activist, announces his state tour on a livestream. (Screen capture via Vimeo / Right Wing Watch)

A Christian activist who wanted to travel to all 50 US states to go on a tour “F **** ts are Maggots” was prevented by Pope Francis.

After a planned tour of Britain by hate preacher Franklin Graham, which was shattered by the venue’s cancellation, Michael Heath’s tour was unable to gain the support of religious and hate group leaders, he said.

According to a blog post, Heath wanted to pursue the US to announce President Donald Trump’s word.

He explained that Saint Spirt told him to use the words “f **** t” and “maggots” and other religious strikes against homosexuality.

But since then, in a conspiracy, he said that the Pope would not “help” him on the tour, and then claimed that God had commanded him to make up the lie that the tour … would happen.

Christian right pundit nudged by god to go on tour

In the blog post entitled “I was joking”, the preacher said: “For just over a week I have been salting my COLUMNS with the English words” f *** ot “and” Made ‘.

“I started with the promise to go on a world tour because it’s a fact that F **** ts are maggots.

“I probably won’t do the tour. Not because I don’t want to do it.

“I will not do it because Tony Perkins, Tim Wildmon, Franklin Graham, Jim Dobson and Pope Francis will not help me.”

Heath turned into a series of strange statements. “Christianity does not show pity by tolerating sodomy and baby murder,” he said before describing sodomy and abortion as “styles of death.”

Earlier this month, Helping Hands Ministries’ Heath said he was going on tour during a Right Wing Watch live stream. But in the blog post he turned.

<noscript><iframe title="Mike Heath Announces Launch of 'Faggots are Maggots' Tour" src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/389022324?dnt=1&app_id=122963" width="500" height="281" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

“What … you think it takes no money and no institutional support to go on a fifty-state tour before the presidential election ?!” he wrote.

“You know it is. I knew that when I wrote COLUMN.

“When I wrote it, I didn’t care if I could keep the promise. I felt an offense from the Holy Spirit telling me to write and publish it anyway.”

