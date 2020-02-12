Advertisement

TORONTO –

Old newspaper columnist, author and fire brigade Christie Blatchford, a hardnosed writer known for deep scoops and biting opinion pieces, has died.

She was 68.

Blatchford underwent lung cancer treatment at the Princess Margaret Cancer Center in Toronto.

The cancer had spread to bones in the spine and hip by the time it was discovered at the end of last year, according to a profile published by its newspaper The National Post in November.

“We will always miss her,” said her brother, Les Blatchford, Wednesday morning. “She was a great girl.”

Blatchford is known as a persistent reporter and unwavering social critic and leaves behind a large amount of work that was often bracing frank, loaded with emotion and cut back on humor.

A career of five decades confirmed Blatchford to be one of the country’s most sustainable in terms of justice and crime, and her willingness to criticize controversial social issues earned her a reputation for uncompromising and often polarizing views, most recently on the .metoo movement.

For the frank and notorious ribald “Blatch” this was all in the service of her mission to speak truth to power.

Marie Henein, a criminal lawyer, spoke about this when she presented the George Jonas Freedom Award during a gala in Toronto last June, describing a non-apologetic, hard-working writer whose pieces captured the “humanity” of a courtroom.

“None of it is covered with sugar and why should it be? Do we need a good dose of plain truth more than ever in these times? Don’t we need a good dose of Christie?” said Henein, who gained national fame as Jian Ghomeshi’s lawyer, a trial that Blatchford dealt extensively with.

“Although lawyers and judges sometimes swear at what she sometimes writes – can even get angry – here’s our dirty little secret, I’m going to share it with you: they all get nervous when she walks into the court. We know she’s there and everyone – every one of them, every judge and every lawyer – reads her first. And they do it for one reason: her opinion is important, her perspective is important. “

Blatchford’s recent reports for the Post and Postmedia newspaper chain ranged from the black face of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and SNC-Lavalin scandals to the death of her beloved white bull terrier, Obie, in September.

In one of her last columns in October she wrote about nagging muscle pain that forced her to leave the liberals’ federal election trip for only six days – a mysterious pain that prevented her from logging her daily 10 to 15-kilometer journeys and led instead to a devastating diagnosis.

In many ways, journalism flowed through Blatchford’s blood.

Although she never met her grandfather, Andy Lytle was a prominent sports writer and editor for the Vancouver Sun in the 20s and 50s, and a sports editor at the Toronto Star in the 30s and 40s. Her uncle, Tommy Lytle, was an old Toronto Star editor who retired in ’74 and for whom she wrote a moving tribute in the Globe and Mail in June 2005.

The story of Blatchford began on May 20, 1951 in Rouyn-Noranda, Que., Where she was born as Kay Lytle and Ross Thomas Blatchford, a navigator and lieutenant during the Second World War.

She joined the Globe and Mail in 1972 while studying journalism at Ryerson University in Toronto, and spent the first four of those six years as a sports columnist. Blatchford, a natural storyteller, was fascinated by both professional and amateur sports and served as the selection champion Olympic columnist for various newspapers that followed.

She left the Globe “in a cut” when the sports department “started messing with my copy,” says Blatchford in her 2016 book “Life Zin,” heading for the Star for the next four years.

It was during her second year there, on January 16, 1978, that she covered her first criminal trial at the age of 26: “I had no idea that I started serving a self-imposed life sentence,” she writes.

Blatchford then went to the Toronto Sun as a columnist, and her 15 years on the city’s tabloid established her dynamic flair for inspiring water cooler rage among readers, whether they loved her or hated her.

That was the vitriol she generated with fissuring hot-takes that her work later inspired a website and Facebook page named “Fire Christie Blatchford” – essentially a repository for like-minded readers to quote vividly prose that they are the most despised while they called to destroy her.

When the National Post was established in 1998, Blatchford was one of the first hired writers and the following year she won a National Newspaper Award for her column.

She returned to the Globe in 2003 to write columns and cover the courts, but in 2011 she was retired to Postmedia News, which she called her “natural home.”

Paul Godfrey, president and CEO of Postmedia, admits that his “immediate goal was to get Christie back” when he took over Postmedia in 2010.

“She was a jewel in your stable with journalists because she could write about anything. If you asked her to discuss politics, sports, crime, something like that, ask her to become a columnist and to tell a play story about someone. “She came to the bottom. Nothing scared her,” says Godfrey about Blatchford, also a mainstay on the local radio by appearing regularly on the Toronto NewsTalk1010.

She was certainly competitive, but Blatchford could also be incredibly sentimental and deeply moved by the tragedy she often encountered, Godfrey says.

“The tears that covered her computer on the night of the shooting outside of the Eaton Center at Christmas, she was a total mess of it. She struggled to write the story because she was crying like that.”

Blatchford was inducted into the Canadian News Hall of Fame last November but was too unwell to be present.

She was also the author of several non-fiction books, including “Fifteen Days: Stories of Bravery, Friendship, Life and Death from Inside the New Canadian Army,” based on her experiences during four trips to Afghanistan in 2006 and 2007. It won the Literary Prize 2008 of the Governor General in non-fiction.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 12, 2020

