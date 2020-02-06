Advertisement

Christina Koch, a veteran of six spacewalks outside the International Space Station – including the first all-female excursion – pounced on a landing in cold Kazakhstan with a Russian commander and Italian flight engineer early Thursday, setting a longest single flight by a woman.

Commander Alexander Skvortsov, flanked on the left by the Italian copilot Luca Parmitano and on the right by Koch, was strapped into the middle seat of her narrow ferry Soyuz MS-13 / 59S and disconnected at 12 p.m. from the upper poisk module of the space station: 50 a.m. EST.

Expedition 62 commander Oleg Skripochka and Koch’s two space partners, Jessica Meir and Drew Morgan, watched from inside the station.

Christina Koch smiles and flashes her thumbs up to assist the staff when she is helped out of the Soyuz relegation module. She was thrilled to be back on Earth after a record 328 days in space.

NASA

After covering a safe distance, Skvortsov monitored an automatic rocket fire from 3:18 a.m., a four-minute, 38-second brake, which slowed the ship down by about 300 km / h. That was just enough to drop the other side of the spacecraft’s orbit deep into the atmosphere and initiate a landing in the Kazakh steppe.

About half an hour later, after the ship’s lower propulsion module and upper orbital compartment, which were no longer needed, were thrown away, the central crew compartment, the only one with a protective heat shield, returned to the perceptible atmosphere at a height of 62 miles. The ship braked quickly and withstood re-entry temperatures of around 3,000 degrees.

Twenty-three minutes later, the crew compartment sat under a large orange-and-white parachute on a rocket-assisted, upright landing at 4:12 p.m. (3:12 p.m. local time) near the city of Dzhezkazgan.

Within minutes of touchdown on February 6, 2020, Christina Koch and her crew rested comfortably in deck chairs near their spaceship and enjoyed fresh fruit and satellite phone calls to family and friends during the initial medical checkups. From left to right: Christina Koch, Alexander Skvortsov and Luca Parmitano.

NASA photographer Bill Ingalls

Russian salvage teams, NASA and the aviation surgeons and European Space Agency auxiliary personnel were stationed nearby and were quickly on site to help returning Soyuz base pilots as they began to adapt to the unfamiliar effects of gravity.

And the unusual weather: All three landed in the snow and felt the freezing temperatures. They were taken to nearby loungers and bundled in blankets to conduct their first medical exams, traditional fresh fruit, and satellite phone calls with family and friends.

Koch, who is no stranger to cold weather, spent several winters in Antarctica and Greenland as a research engineer at Johns Hopkins University and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration before joining NASA’s Astronaut Corps in 2013.I look forward to a beach walk in the south of Texas.

“I live near the beach and love the water. I hope that I can go swimming or surfing or just walk my dog ​​on the beach, feel the sand and feel the wind,” she said. “These are things you can’t really repeat up here, so I can’t wait to be out in nature.”

Koch and her two crew members looked healthy and in good spirits as the support staff swarmed around them before putting the trio, couches and all of the more detailed medical examinations and tests into a tent.

NASA photographer Bill Ingalls captures the moment when the Soyuz crew module touched snow on the cold Kazakh steppe on February 6, 2020

NASA photographer Bill Ingalls

All three should be flown from the landing site to Karaganda by helicopter. From there, Skvortsov will take a Russian jet back to Star City near Moscow, while Koch and Parmitano fly to Cologne on board a NASA plane. Parmitano will get out there and Koch will travel on to Houston for debriefing and rehabilitation.

“Everyone says that returning to gravity is such a surprise because suddenly you actually have to work to raise your own arms and of course your legs,” said Koch. “So I think that’s definitely something to get used to. I haven’t had to hold my own body weight in a long time, so we’ll see how to do that.”

For Skvortsov and Parmitano, which launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome on July 20, the landing completed a 200-day, 16-hour, 44-minute journey that included 3,216 orbits and 85.2 million miles. Including two previous station visits, Skvortsov’s total time in space is now 546 days, while Parmitano’s total time on two flights is 367 days.

Koch was brought to the train station in March and was already on board when Skvortsov and Parmitano arrived. With the landing on Thursday, her time outside the planet was 328 days, 13 hours and 58 minutes, the longest single flight of an astronaut or cosmonaut.

Their journey included 5,248 orbits and 139 million miles, and was only 12 days below the US single flight endurance record set by former astronaut Scott Kelly. It is now number 7 on the list of the most experienced NASA astronauts and number 50 in the world.

The Soyuz MS-13 / 58S spacecraft with Skvortsov, Parmitano and Koch in the central command module is moving away from the International Space Station.

NASA

During her stay on the station, Koch took part in six space walks totaling 42 hours and 15 minutes. She and Meir conducted the first all-female spacewalk last October, replacing a faulty solar array battery charge controller, and two more jobs began on January 15 and 20 to replace a set of solar array batteries.

During their historic first spacewalk together, “we caught each other and knew we were truly honored to be able to inspire so many,” Koch said in a NASA interview. “And just hearing our mission control voices speak, knowing that two female voices have never been in the (audio) loop, and solving these problems together outside was a very special feeling.”

When Koch and her crewmembers Skripochka, Meir and Morgan leave, they have the space station to themselves until April 9, when three new crewmembers – NASA’s Chris Cassidy and cosmonauts Nikolai Tikhonov and Andrei Babkin – arrive on board Soyuz MS-16 / 62S spaceship.

After an eight-day handover, Skripochka, Meir, and Morgan will return to Earth to complete a 204-day mission. From then on, the station will be manned by only three crew members, two Russians and one American, until new commercial crew ships built by SpaceX and Boeing begin crew rotation flights later this year.

