For those outside the fashion industry, the name Christopher John Rogers may not be known – at least not yet. But that will all change. The 26-year-old designer has already dressed in the colors Michelle Obama, Rihanna, Lizzo, Gabrielle Union and Tracee Ellis Ross, to name just a few. This weekend he showed his ready-to-wear collection in the fall of 2020 at the New York Fashion Week and today he drops a long-awaited Net-A-Porter debut.

“Everyone can do one thing, but is it the right time to do the thing?” Rogers posed on a recent panel called “The New Face of Fashion” presented by BMW, the official NYFW car sponsor. In conversation with GQ Deputy Fashion Director Nikki Ogunnaike, Rogers discussed his career path from student visual arts to winner of CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund.

“Everyone has their own way, but [as I started in fashion] I looked at designers who might not have access to funds when they were younger, such as [Alexander] McQueen or [John] Galliano,” Rogers said. “Their first collections may not have been the best, or they didn’t have the best fabrics in Italy, but they had vision. They had a very strong point of view. “

Without a doubt, Rogers has a strong, fresh perspective that the fashion industry desperately needs. His designs are strikingly striking and lively, yet feminine and playful. He can just as easily add a touch of elegance to the green feather dress from Lizzo as he can make a hot pink, ruffled ball gown look refined and tasteful.

David Crotty / Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

The Rogers Autumn 2020 collection indeed embodied its unique ability to grow big and bold with controlled nuances. The collection consists of 40 looks and contains exaggerated silhouettes – think of the 80s inspired suits with shoulder pads – and his characteristic use of unapologetic color and volume.

His ball gowns, in particular, stole the show and garnered audible panting from the crowd. One model walked down the runway in a lush green number with an elegant skirt; another wore a pink and black plaid creation that channeled a modern Marie Antoinette. Moreover, by presenting Black models in a series of natural hairstyles, Rogers has made a critical statement about the importance of centering various beauty during the fashion week.

Victor VIRGILE / Gamma-Rapho / Getty Images

Rogers is one of NYFW’s trendiest designers this season, but he is far from a nocturnal sensation. Before becoming a favorite of celebrities, he had a full-time job and tried to work together during his day when he could work on his passion. It was a challenge – and risky.

“I would hold vendor meetings during my lunch breaks, run in between all these places, and run the risk of getting lost,” Rogers said. “But luckily my boss was very understanding and supportive at the time, even though it didn’t have to be that way. I was very blessed with someone who could see that I was very passionate. “

For many creatives in a similar position, it can be a painful decision to decide when to leave that permanent job – along with a regular salary and benefits. In the case of Rogers, the decision was made for him.

“I really let my work go,” he revealed. “I was crying frantically. I didn’t know what to do. I was like: “We have presented collections, but that doesn’t mean we sell, it doesn’t mean we make money.” I didn’t know what to do, so I tried to figure it out. “

He came out. Rogers received a consulting job thanks to the press he received during shows in earlier fashion weeks. He saved money from that performance to invest in his namesake label, and eventually created the collection with which he won the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund Award in 2019.

Victor VIRGILE / Gamma-Rapho / Getty Images

“Even that collection, we sold [from] an apartment and we still made sacrifices, although we were in this position,” Rogers shared. “It’s a joke because we just got that prize. I now have a studio, which is great, but the money goes back to the studio, to paying my employees and to developing [my] collection. It’s not like I’m making less money now than in my old job, but it’s still a sacrifice. I just want people to know that that’s a reality right now. “

Roger’s frankness is refreshing in an industry that so often works with a touch of mystery, making it seem like success happens immediately and accidentally. Rogers also mentions his rise in the fashion industry because he has remained resilient against discrimination.

“There have been [so many] cases where I felt that I didn’t belong in a room, or that people were not receptive to me or my energy,” he revealed. “Whether [they] thought the work I did was tasteless, dated or not really relevant. You cannot accept that energy. You have to go, “Oh, you don’t actually see me. That’s fine, because I don’t see you. There will be someone who gets it. “

