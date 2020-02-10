Advertisement

Senate minority chairman Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Monday called on 74 federal inspectors (IGs) to protect whistleblowers from retaliation when President Donald Trump began investigating Obama-era raids and other officials from his National Security Council ( NSC) to clean up.

IGs are intra-government watchdogs that are expected to operate independently of political leadership in the government.

Schumer’s call on Monday followed Trump’s decision last Friday to remove and reassign Lieutenant Colonel Alex Vindman, a Ukrainian NSC expert who testified in the partisan impeachment investigation by House Democrats.

Last Friday, Trump also fired the twin brother of the NSC staff member, Lieutenant Colonel Jewgeni Windman, who served as the NSC’s senior lawyer and ethics officer.

In a statement released on Monday, the Senate Democrats stated that after Trump’s release of the Vindman twins from the NSC, Schumer immediately sent letters to Glenn Fine, the Acting Inspector General of the Department of Defense, and to all other federal inspectors general, in whom he called for it Take action to ensure that all federal employees who whistle the president’s misconduct are protected from retaliation. “

Schumer wrote in the letter to the Department of Defense (DOD), IG Glenn Fine, on Monday:

Retaliation is not just LTC (Alex) Vindman, the anonymous whistleblower (who triggered the impeachment process, and others like them are shameful, it’s illegal, too.) All federal employees have the right to anonymously and anonymously protect disclosures from Congress and Inspectors General make free of reprisals.

Schumer continued that the Trump administration is questioning whistleblower rights “like never before”. Some news reports accuse the Obama administration of waging an unprecedented war against whistleblowers.

The Senate majority chairman urged the IGs to “investigate all retaliatory cases against whistleblowers that make protected disclosures of the President’s misconduct.”

On Monday, the day Schumer sent the letters, a Washington Examiner editorial revealed that Trump would double his layoffs at the White House. The moves are much larger than just the Vindman twins, the examiner noted, adding:

President Trump upholds his promise to “drain the swamp” and remove the remains of the Obama era from his staff, particularly from the critical and recently controversial National Security Council.

Officials confirmed that Trump and national security advisor Robert O’Brien cut 70 positions inherited from former President Barack Obama, who had reduced staff to 200 positions.

Many were lenders from other agencies and were returned. Others left government work.

In the DOD IG letter, Schumer accused Trump of “viciously” attacking Alex Vindman after the lieutenant colonel “bravely” stepped in to “tell the truth” during the recent impeachment investigation of the democratically controlled house.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Trump also missed his EU ambassador Gordon Sondland last Friday. Sondland also testified in the Democrat’s indictment.

Sondland and Vindman were two of the 17 people inside and outside the Trump administration who testified in impeachment.

The White House specifically urged its employees not to testify in the Democratic indictment.

In December, House Democrats indicted Trump with no party support and accused him of abuse of power and congressional obstruction. Three Democrats voted with the Republicans against the impeachment. One of them split his vote between the two impeachments against the President.

The GOP-controlled Senate acquitted the president last week without Democrats joining Republicans to relieve Trump. This time a Republican Sent. Mitt Romney, Utah, voted with the Democrats for President Trump’s conviction.

Whistleblower laws exist to protect federal employees who report violations within the government and to assist Congress in its oversight role.

Some news agencies claimed that the so-called “whistleblower” who triggered the impeachment of Trump was a partisan CIA officer. The Leaker has probably violated the law by allegedly sharing his complaint with the House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (R-CA) in front of the IG of the intelligence community.

Some Republicans and the White House have defended the President’s layoffs.

