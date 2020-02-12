Advertisement

The Senate top democrat calls on the Justice Department’s internal watchdog to investigate the law enforcement agency’s steps to recommend a lower prison sentence for Roger Stone, President Trump’s long-time informal adviser and confidante.

Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, filed the request on Monday evening in a letter to the Justice Department Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, after senior Justice Department officials rejected the prosecutor’s recommendation that Stone should serve between seven and nine years in prison. Stone was found guilty of seven charges in November, including congressional lies, witness manipulation, and disability.

The move by the Justice Department triggered a mass exodus of all four prosecutors involved in Stone’s case. One of these prosecutors, Jonathan Kravis, completely resigned from the Department of Justice.

Advertisement

“This situation shows all signs of illegal political interference in law enforcement,” Schumer wrote to Horowitz.

The New York Democrat asked the Department of Justice’s internal watchdog to investigate how and why Stone’s conviction recommendations were contradicted, who made the decision in the Department of Justice, and who was involved in the White House.

“The American people must be able to trust that justice is impartially distributed in this country,” wrote Schumer. “This trust cannot be maintained if the President or his political representatives are allowed to interfere in law enforcement and recommendations to protect their friends and colleagues.”

To the Inspector General of the DOJ:

I request an immediate investigation into the reasons why Roger Stone’s sentencing recommendations were rejected by the prosecutors.

The American people must be able to trust that justice is impartially distributed in this country. pic.twitter.com/vaBtC1FlUI

– Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 12, 2020

The case against Stone arose from Special Representative Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections.

The prosecutor initially advised Stone to serve between seven and nine years in the interest of “general deterrence,” but a senior Justice Department official told CBS News that the department was “shocked” by the severity of the proposed punishment.

The Justice Department recommended in a new conviction protocol on Tuesday that Stone should serve the prison term, but withdrew from the earlier request.

The move from the Justice Department prompted a review of whether there were any White House disruptions after the move after Mr Trump tweeted about Stone’s case Monday night and said it was a “terrible and very unfair situation.”

“I cannot allow this judicial error,” the president said in his tweet.

But the president told reporters that although he thought the prosecutor’s recommendation was “ridiculous,” he was not involved in the matter. The Department of Justice also denied that there was any communication with the White House.

Advertisement