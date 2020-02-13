MSNBC moderator Chuck Todd expressed doubts as to the validity of Senator Bernie Sanders, who is recognized as the front runner for the 2020 Democratic Year nomination on Wednesday.

“I feel like the only people standing on my feet who call Bernie Sanders the leader. You have other reasons to call him the leader,” Todd said during an MSNBC panel discussion. “One person leads delegates, one person has a block on part of the party, but we don’t know where that leads.”

Sanders won a tight but clear victory over former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg in the New Hampshire area code on Tuesday, while Buttigieg scored an even closer victory over Sanders in the Iowa rallies. Both campaigns called for another review in Iowa due to multiple inconsistencies with the greatly delayed results. Sanders won the referendum in both states.

Sander’s supporters have accused Todd of being biased against the senator. The hashtag #FireChuckTodd was announced on Twitter on Tuesday after quoting a conservative column describing followers of the Jewish Sander as a “digital brown shirt brigade”. The original “brown shirts” were a fanatical paramilitary group dedicated to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

During the panel segment, political analyst Charlie Cook predicted that Sanders would eventually stall. He predicted that former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg would win the nomination even though he was unable to compete in the early stages of the race.

“We don’t know where we’re going, but I’m ready to make some guesses,” Cook said. “I think I know who the candidate will be. I think it will be Michael Bloomberg.”

Sanders and progressive candidate Senator Warren Warren have both accused billionaire Bloomberg of trying to “buy” his way into the Democratic nomination. Todd emphasized that the Vermont senator could have an advantage if Sanders and Bloomberg were the last two candidates to fight for the nomination.

“If that’s your last two, the Bernie guys will be happy,” said Todd. “Because it allows them to define Bloomberg as Trump and play this game at the same time.”

Democratic strategist Cornell Belcher disagreed that Bloomberg would be a strong competitor and predicted that Buttigieg could also have problems for similar reasons.

“Bloomberg has the same problem as Mayor Pete,” said Belcher. “He has to prove, just like Mayor Pete has to prove that he can actually keep up with different population groups.”

After Belcher touted the strength of Sanders, Todd again questioned the Vermont senator, who was named the leader.

“I don’t understand how Bernie is at the forefront,” said Todd. “More people took part in the polls, the highest turnout ever, and their percentage hasn’t decreased. Their total has not decreased.”

Panelist Neera Tanden, a former representative of the Clinton campaign, said she believes democratic voters are still “shopping” for a candidate. She also claimed that Sanders had not expanded his base and compared his recent win to his much larger margin in the 2016 New Hampshire area code.

“Senator Sanders has a strong group of supporters,” said Tanden. “He didn’t build that support. He did well yesterday, but obviously not as well as it did a few years ago.”

Todd agreed that Sanders needed to expand his base to win and said his campaign “knows how to get 25 percent”.

Sanders led the race in a series of national polls starting Wednesday night. The Nevada gatherings are scheduled for February 22nd and the South Carolina primary will be held a week later.

Newsweek contacted the Sanders campaign for a comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

D Dipasupil / Getty Images for AWXII / Getty