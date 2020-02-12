Senior Church of England officials apologize for decades of racism and have admitted that the Church is “still deeply institutional racist”.

During a meeting of the Church of England governing body known as the General Synod, members supported an application to apologize for racism in the church since the arrival of the so-called Windrush generation, BBC News reported.

The windrush generation refers to citizens who immigrated to the UK from Commonwealth Islands in the Caribbean between 1948 and 1971. Many have been discriminated against and some have been wrongfully persecuted for deportation. In 2018, the British government apologized for the “horrific” treatment and set up a task force to deal with the deportation of legitimate residents.

The Empire Windrush arrives in Tilbury, UK on June 22, 1948 and transports the first large group of immigrants from Jamaica to the UK. The arrival of the ship became a milestone in British cultural and political history.

REUTERS

On Tuesday, the most venerable Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canturbury, apologized for the church’s share in the treatment of the windrush generation and admitted that the church was an “enemy environment” for these people.

Welby said he was ashamed of the history of racism. “When we look at our own church, there is no doubt that we are still deeply institutional racist,” he said. “I told the College of Bishops a few years ago and it’s [still] true.”

He added that the church must become “hospitable and welcoming” and that “basic rules” are needed to address these issues. One example, according to the BBC News, was the inclusion of ethnic minorities in bodies within the church.

The synod members also voted unanimously to stamp out conscious or unconscious racism with “great effort and urgency”, an application tabled by Rev. Andrew Moughtin-Mumby.