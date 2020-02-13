The Church of England has voted to apologize for “conscious and unconscious racism experienced by countless black, Asian and ethnic minorities” in the past seven decades, as its senior bishop said Tuesday that the church is “still deeply institutional racist,” according to the BBC.

At a meeting of the General Synod, the governing body of the church, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said he was “ashamed” of the racist history of the church. During the Synod, members voted to apologize for earlier actions of the church and to “eradicate all forms of conscious or unconscious racism.”

The Church has also published a statement specifically referring to the way in which it benefited from the arrival of people, mainly from Jamaica and other Commonwealth countries in the West Indies, in the UK in the 40s, 50s and 60s – while being discriminated against at the same time . At the time, the British government appealed to British Commonwealth citizens to move to Great Britain and rebuild the country after World War II. These migrants became widely known as the “Windrush Generation” after the HMT Empire Windrush ship that arrived in the UK in 1948. That specific journey carried more than 1,000 passengers to the UK, with 802 passengers giving their last country of residence as somewhere in the Caribbean.

As the Church’s statement outlined, many of these people – as well as thousands of their descendants and later generations who migrated from the West Indies to the UK – experienced “shocking racism in parish churches, as well as in a wider society.” explanation outlined the story of Doreen Browne, who made a 14-day trip from Barbados to London in 1956, 16 years old, and described the racism her mother experienced as “very unfair.” Browne recalled that a priest even prohibited her mother from even entering his London church for Sunday worship.

The 70th anniversary of the anniversary of the arrival of the Windrush in the UK was marred by a national scandal, as investigations revealed that the British government at least 164 members of the Windrush Generation have been deported or detained improperly. As a result of a change in immigration legislation in 1973, people who had settled in the UK at that time were allowed to stay indefinitely, but they were not given documents to prove this.

Four decades later, many were denied immigration status and were removed from the country because of that surveillance, under the policies of the UK conservative government. Those affected told The Guardian that they felt they had been betrayed and as if they “did not exist.”

The then U.K. House Secretary Amber Rudd apologized and resigned from the 2018 scandal related to the government’s “hostile environment” immigration policy (where people had to provide evidence of their employers, employees of the national health service, landlords and other authorities) citizenship and immigration status). The policy was established by Rudd’s predecessor Theresa May, who said in 2012 that her goal was “to promote a truly hostile environment for illegal migration.” In April 2018, May – then Prime Minister – apologized to the Caribbean leaders about the controversy; a year later, the government announced that it would pay up to £ 200 million ($ 259 million) as compensation for those affected by the scandal, which is thought to have affected thousands of people.

Welby said the church had also been a “hostile environment” for members of the Windrush generation, and the synod statement decided to “increase the participation and representation of lay people and consecrated black, Asian, and ethnic minorities throughout church life “. Welby’s remarks are particularly important because the Archbishop of Canterbury is also the symbolic head of the worldwide Anglican Communion, a family of churches in more than 165 countries.

According to the latest available statistics, 1.12 million people in England regularly worshiped in churches of the Church of England in 2018, while an internal diversity check from 2014 found that 7% of Church of England municipalities were ethnic minority groups.

