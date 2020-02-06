Advertisement

When Dave Kilcoyne and Jack McGrath played Italy on Matchday 23 in Ireland twelve months ago, Cian Healy lost no sleep.

A fall weighs heavily on the ego, but a break for a Six Nations game is the opposite – an implicit sign that the player is so important that the coach does not risk injury.

But this year Healy won’t want to rest.

Cian Healy during an Ireland rugby press conference at the IRFU high performance center on the Sport Ireland campus in Dublin. Image: Ramsey Cardy / Sportsfile

With 96 caps in his pocket and a 97th international match against Wales, the Leinster man doesn’t want to have a weekend off.

When Ireland got out of hand in Paris in mid-March, the 32-year-old could prepare to say a few words to become just the sixth Irish centurion.

Given the rarity of honor, it’s special to look back 10 years to 2010 when John Hayes became the first Irish player to reach a century of best time. A fortnight later, Brian O’Driscoll joined him, and in autumn Ronan O’Gara had accomplished a legendary triumvirate.

But after a decade, only two players have joined this trio – Paul O’Connell (2014) and Rory Best (2016). After three in nine months, it feels like a drought. But are the record books being prepared for reprinting?

If Healy stays fit and is not ‘rested’ by Andy Farrell, he will become a centurion in the matching Coliseum of the Stade de France, while Johnny Sexton will look to the future another ten caps.

Rob Kearney (95 caps) has to fear that he will end his career in Ireland – like Peter Stringer (98) and Jamie Heaslip (95) before him – painfully beyond the brand that separates the big from the big.

Only 57 players have ever reached the century mark at test level, and the great Philippe Sella reached it for the first time in the mid-1990s.

David Campese followed in 1996 but the bones passed a decade before Jason Leonard, George Gregan and Gareth Thomas hit the mark – only nine players reached the award before 2010.

Then, as the number of tests performed by unions around the world increased, the number increased.

For example, Ireland played 80 games from 1990 to 2000 and 111 games from 2000 to 2010.

Twenty players reached the century barrier before retiring in 2015, the rest of the 22 players in the following half of the decade.

Nine remain active, but it is worth noting that the majority of these players come from Romania, Russia or Georgia.

So, is there a new flood – people like Healy, Sexton, Aaron Smith, George North, Ben Young and Michael Hooper, and will many more follow?

Do the increasing physical exertion lower the centurions’ diet to a trickle?

We spoke to a number of people in the provinces and there was a struggle for consensus. International players play less for their club, with the average season of an Irish player from Leinster limited to five / six PRO14 games, while they can play up to seven / eight games in a full European campaign.

On this page, it would make sense for more players to play more tests, but it is not clear if this is the case.

Injuries in a sport that is becoming more and more physical could be another explanation, but again, a provincial source said the facts do not support this claim because fewer players are injured – even if those who are seriously injured do more Could spend time.

What is the most likely explanation?

Simon Keogh, CEO of Rugby Players Ireland, a former player from Leinster and Harlequins, offers this insight.

“I simply think that the increasing proliferation of top quality players available to national coaches has led to increased competition for seats,” he said.

“Through the individual management of the players, more and more people get and use their possibilities and expand the possibilities both at the state level and consequently at the national level.

“Take our chairman (Rob Kearney) as an example. In his 95 international matches, he has been an incredible servant for Ireland, but this year he is not yet represented in the Six Nations. “

Happiness is another element – with heaslip that made it to 100 without being hit. This element appears to be the only barrier for Healy and Sexton to join the elite club.

“They would hope that Cian, Johnny and many others will reach the milestone,” said Keogh.

“It would be an enormous achievement, especially in Ireland’s biggest rugby decade.

I have no doubt that they will do everything in their power, but there are no guarantees in this game.

