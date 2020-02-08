Advertisement

The CIF-SS girls water polo playoff pairings were released on Saturday February 8th.

CIF-SS GIRLS WATER POLO GAMES

DEPARTMENT 1

Quarter final

Thursday, February 13, 5 p.m.

Los Alamitos on Laguna Beach

Newport harbor in Santa Margarita

Mater Dei in San Marcos

Orange Lutheran on the foothill

DEPARTMENT 2

First round

Wednesday, February 12, 5 p.m.

El Toro at Oaks Christian

Long Beach Wilson in Harvard-Westlake

Huntington Beach at Mira Costa

Santa Barbara in Corona Santiago

Los Osos in San Clemente

Redondo at Schurr

Dos Pueblos in the Murrieta Valley

La Canada in Agoura

DEPARTMENT 3

Wild Card Round

Tuesday, February 11, 5 p.m.

A: Esperanza in Palos Verdes

B: Villa Park on the riverside Poly

C: Rosary in Eastvale Roosevelt

First round

Wednesday, February 12, 5 p.m.

Long Beach Poly at King

Anaheim Canyon at Segerstrom

Claremont at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Winner WC A A in the Temescal Canyon

Winner WC B in Santa Monica

Dana Hills at Sunny Hills

Newbury Park in St. Lucy

Winner WC C in La Quinta

DEPARTMENT 4

First round

Tuesday, February 11, 5 p.m.

Lakeside at Yucaipa

Tesoro at Temple City

Capistrano Valley at Northwood

Marymount at Millikan

Crescenta Valley at Pasadena Poly

Woodbridge in the moor park

Westlake at Ventura

Alta Loma in La Serna

Downey Peninsula

Oxnard in Troy

Vista Murrieta in Irvine

Bonita at Edison

Citrus Valley at Murrieta Mesa

Valley view at San Juan Hills

Buena Park in El Dorado

Irvine University in Glendora

DEPARTMENT 5

First round

Tuesday, February 11, 5 p.m.

Los Amigos on the Costa Mesa

Norco at Cypress

Villanova Prep at Arcadia

Xavier Prep in Los Altos

Temecula Valley at Katella

Culver City in Rio Mesa

Hemet at Hillcrest

Germany in San Dimas

Montebello at West Torrance

Palm desert in the Jurupa valley

Monrovia at Foothill Tech

Placentia Valencia at Garden Grove

Highlands at Diamond Bar

Santa Ana Valley at Burbank Burroughs

Cajon in Beaumont

Walnut in California

DEPARTMENT 6

First round

Tuesday, February 11, 5 p.m.

Bell Gardens in Laguna Hills

Burbank in Fontana

Western in Canyon Springs

Louisville at Flintridge Prep

Carpinteria at Cerritos

Charter Oak in Rowland

Palm Springs at South Torrance

Don Lugo at Keppel

Marina in the Paloma Valley

Santa Paula, bye

Garden grove Pacifica at Estancia

Pasadena in the Moreno Valley

Redlands at Chaffey

Santa Fe in Chadwick

Torrance at Loara

Tahquitz in El Modena

DEPARTMENT 7

Wild Card Match Round

Tuesday, February 11, 5 p.m.

A: Eisenhower at Rancho Mirage

First round, Wednesday, 5 p.m.

El Rancho in Nogales

Nordhoff on the summit

Ontario at Paramount

La Salle on the legacy

San Gorgonio at Norte Vista

Santa Ana in the Pacific

Lakewood St. Joseph in Westminster La Quinta

Winner WC A in Sierra Vista

Upcoming schedule

Second round (divisions 4-6): Thursday, February 13th

Quarter-finals (divisions 1-6): Saturday, February 15th

Semifinals (all divisions): February 19

Championships: February 22nd at Heritage Park, Irvine

