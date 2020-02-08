Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now
The CIF-SS girls water polo playoff pairings were released on Saturday February 8th.
CIF-SS GIRLS WATER POLO GAMES
DEPARTMENT 1
Quarter final
Thursday, February 13, 5 p.m.
Los Alamitos on Laguna Beach
Newport harbor in Santa Margarita
Mater Dei in San Marcos
Orange Lutheran on the foothill
DEPARTMENT 2
First round
Wednesday, February 12, 5 p.m.
El Toro at Oaks Christian
Long Beach Wilson in Harvard-Westlake
Huntington Beach at Mira Costa
Santa Barbara in Corona Santiago
Los Osos in San Clemente
Redondo at Schurr
Dos Pueblos in the Murrieta Valley
La Canada in Agoura
DEPARTMENT 3
Wild Card Round
Tuesday, February 11, 5 p.m.
A: Esperanza in Palos Verdes
B: Villa Park on the riverside Poly
C: Rosary in Eastvale Roosevelt
First round
Wednesday, February 12, 5 p.m.
Long Beach Poly at King
Anaheim Canyon at Segerstrom
Claremont at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
Winner WC A A in the Temescal Canyon
Winner WC B in Santa Monica
Dana Hills at Sunny Hills
Newbury Park in St. Lucy
Winner WC C in La Quinta
DEPARTMENT 4
First round
Tuesday, February 11, 5 p.m.
Lakeside at Yucaipa
Tesoro at Temple City
Capistrano Valley at Northwood
Marymount at Millikan
Crescenta Valley at Pasadena Poly
Woodbridge in the moor park
Westlake at Ventura
Alta Loma in La Serna
Downey Peninsula
Oxnard in Troy
Vista Murrieta in Irvine
Bonita at Edison
Citrus Valley at Murrieta Mesa
Valley view at San Juan Hills
Buena Park in El Dorado
Irvine University in Glendora
DEPARTMENT 5
First round
Tuesday, February 11, 5 p.m.
Los Amigos on the Costa Mesa
Norco at Cypress
Villanova Prep at Arcadia
Xavier Prep in Los Altos
Temecula Valley at Katella
Culver City in Rio Mesa
Hemet at Hillcrest
Germany in San Dimas
Montebello at West Torrance
Palm desert in the Jurupa valley
Monrovia at Foothill Tech
Placentia Valencia at Garden Grove
Highlands at Diamond Bar
Santa Ana Valley at Burbank Burroughs
Cajon in Beaumont
Walnut in California
DEPARTMENT 6
First round
Tuesday, February 11, 5 p.m.
Bell Gardens in Laguna Hills
Burbank in Fontana
Western in Canyon Springs
Louisville at Flintridge Prep
Carpinteria at Cerritos
Charter Oak in Rowland
Palm Springs at South Torrance
Don Lugo at Keppel
Marina in the Paloma Valley
Santa Paula, bye
Garden grove Pacifica at Estancia
Pasadena in the Moreno Valley
Redlands at Chaffey
Santa Fe in Chadwick
Torrance at Loara
Tahquitz in El Modena
DEPARTMENT 7
Wild Card Match Round
Tuesday, February 11, 5 p.m.
A: Eisenhower at Rancho Mirage
First round, Wednesday, 5 p.m.
El Rancho in Nogales
Nordhoff on the summit
Ontario at Paramount
La Salle on the legacy
San Gorgonio at Norte Vista
Santa Ana in the Pacific
Lakewood St. Joseph in Westminster La Quinta
Winner WC A in Sierra Vista
Upcoming schedule
Second round (divisions 4-6): Thursday, February 13th
Quarter-finals (divisions 1-6): Saturday, February 15th
Semifinals (all divisions): February 19
Championships: February 22nd at Heritage Park, Irvine