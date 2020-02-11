Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now
CIF-SS BASEBALL PRESEASON POLLS
(Selection by the CIF-SS Baseball Advisory Committee)
DEPARTMENT 1
1 Notre Dame / Sherman Oaks
2 La Mirada
3 Orange Lutherans
4 JSerra
5 Harvard-Westlake
6 Santa Margarita
7 Huntington Beach
8 cypress
9 Palm Desert
10 corona
Other: Valencia, Capistrano Valley, promontory, southern hill, Yucaipa
DEPARTMENT 2
1 thousand oaks
2 years
3 Sierra Canyon
4 El Dorado
5 San Dimas
6 Quartz Hill
7 Maranatha
8 Kennedy
9 villa park
10 Large oak
Others: Moorpark, Mission Viejo, Oaks Christian, Dos Pueblos
DEPARTMENT 3
1 Murrieta Valley
2 Newbury Park
3 Redlands East Valley
4 Sonora
5 fountain valley
6 Torrance
7 Los Osos
8 Santiago / Corona
9 Victor Valley
10 calabasas
Others: Santa Barbara, Warren, Redlands
DEPARTMENT 4
1 brothers in mercy
2 Culver City
3 Westlake
4 Chaparral
5 Crespi
6 Oxnard
7 Roosevelt
8 highlands
9 Monrovia
10 Charter Oak
Other: none
DEPARTMENT 5
1 Northwood
2 Rialto
3rd century
4 Hemet
5 Crean Lutherans
6 Pomona
7 Citrus Hill
8 Covina
9 Citrus Valley
10 Garey
Other: none
DEPARTMENT 6
1 Buckley
2 knights
3 El Monte
4 Ramona
5 Faith Baptist
6 Cabrillo
7 orange
8 garden grove
9 Calvary Chapel / Santa Ana
10 Carpinteria
Other: none
DEPARTMENT 7
1 Valley Christian / SM
2 Bloomington Christian
3 Rosemead
4 Don Bosco Tech
5 Santa Clarita Christian
6 Arroyo
7 Southwestern Academy
8 Lutherans / La Verne
9 Tarbut V’Torah
10 Edgewood
Other: none