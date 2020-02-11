Advertisement

CIF-SS BASEBALL PRESEASON POLLS

(Selection by the CIF-SS Baseball Advisory Committee)

DEPARTMENT 1

1 Notre Dame / Sherman Oaks

2 La Mirada

3 Orange Lutherans

4 JSerra

5 Harvard-Westlake

6 Santa Margarita

7 Huntington Beach

8 cypress

9 Palm Desert

10 corona

Other: Valencia, Capistrano Valley, promontory, southern hill, Yucaipa

DEPARTMENT 2

1 thousand oaks

2 years

3 Sierra Canyon

4 El Dorado

5 San Dimas

6 Quartz Hill

7 Maranatha

8 Kennedy

9 villa park

10 Large oak

Others: Moorpark, Mission Viejo, Oaks Christian, Dos Pueblos

DEPARTMENT 3

1 Murrieta Valley

2 Newbury Park

3 Redlands East Valley

4 Sonora

5 fountain valley

6 Torrance

7 Los Osos

8 Santiago / Corona

9 Victor Valley

10 calabasas

Others: Santa Barbara, Warren, Redlands

DEPARTMENT 4

1 brothers in mercy

2 Culver City

3 Westlake

4 Chaparral

5 Crespi

6 Oxnard

7 Roosevelt

8 highlands

9 Monrovia

10 Charter Oak

Other: none

DEPARTMENT 5

1 Northwood

2 Rialto

3rd century

4 Hemet

5 Crean Lutherans

6 Pomona

7 Citrus Hill

8 Covina

9 Citrus Valley

10 Garey

Other: none

DEPARTMENT 6

1 Buckley

2 knights

3 El Monte

4 Ramona

5 Faith Baptist

6 Cabrillo

7 orange

8 garden grove

9 Calvary Chapel / Santa Ana

10 Carpinteria

Other: none

DEPARTMENT 7

1 Valley Christian / SM

2 Bloomington Christian

3 Rosemead

4 Don Bosco Tech

5 Santa Clarita Christian

6 Arroyo

7 Southwestern Academy

8 Lutherans / La Verne

9 Tarbut V’Torah

10 Edgewood

Other: none

