Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) – Get Report stocks were rated lower on Thursday before trading after the network device manufacturer posted a slightly stronger than expected result in the second quarter, noting that short-term spending in the industry was falling amid increasing global macroeconomic uncertainty could.

According to Cisco, earnings for the three months to December, the company’s second fiscal quarter, were 77 cents per share, an increase of 5.5% over the same period last year and a cent above the street consensus forecast. According to Cisco, consolidated sales rose 3.5% to $ 12 billion, just a shadow over analysts’ estimate of $ 11.98 billion.

Cisco also anticipates that third quarter sales will also decrease in the third quarter. A decline of 1.5% to 3.5% is forecast for the three months to March. According to Cisco, the non-GAAP result should be between 79 and 81 cents per share, compared to a refinitive forecast of 80 cents per share.

“Like many in our industry, we see longer decision cycles in our customer segments for various reasons, including macroeconomic uncertainties and unique geographic issues,” CEO Chuck Robbins told investors in a conference call late Wednesday. “The good news is that once this uncertainty for our customers is over, we expect spending to recover as technology continues to be at the heart of everything they do.”

“While we continue to experience some pause in customer spending due to the uncertainty in the global macro environment, our long-term growth opportunities remain unchanged,” he added.

Cisco’s stock fell 4.63% on Thursday ahead of exchange trading, indicating an opening price of $ 47.62 each. This would extend the company’s six-month earnings to around 9.7%.

“The enterprise

Demand conditions remain weak, and the weakness extends across all industries

and regions and most products. However, there are some positive points to note, “said Oppenheim analyst Ittai Kidron.”

Selected products prove to be resistant (Catalyst / Nexus 9K, HyperFlex, Meraki, AppD,

Security), the move to subscription software is progressing, recent clarity regarding macro /

Political events (China Trade Deal, Brexit) could stimulate the recovery in demand, and

The sales forecast indicates that declining order trends have bottomed out and indicate potential

Recovery until the July quarter. ”

“With a low bar and a solid return program

We see only limited disadvantages on the spot, “he added.