Cisco (CSCO) – Get Report stocks showed volatility on Wednesday after close, although the company saw a weak profit jump and at the same time exceeded analysts’ sales estimates in the second quarter.

Cisco had a profit of 77 cents per share on sales of $ 12 billion. Analysts had expected the company to earn 76 cents a share on sales of $ 11.98 billion.

In the last review, stocks fell 1.1% on Wednesday after the close on USD 49.40 after rising 1.6% during the day.

For the third quarter, the company expects earnings between 79 cents and 81 cents per share, which analysts estimate is 80 cents per share. However, the company expects sales to decline between 1.5% and 3.5% year-on-year. Analysts expect sales of $ 12.62 billion for the quarter.

“I am confident in our long-term growth opportunities as we help our customers build the networks for the future,” said CEO Chuck Robbins in a statement.

The company also announced that it would set a quarterly cash dividend of 36 cents per share, an increase of 3% over the previous quarter’s dividend. The dividend will be paid on April 22 to registered shareholders on April 3.

“We did well this quarter by generating strong margins and EPS growth while driving more software and subscriptions,” said CFO Kelly Kramer. “Our increased dividend shows confidence in the strength of our ongoing cash flows and shows our commitment to shareholder return.”

Cisco stock recovered from a December 12-month low of less than $ 44 a share and was close to $ 50 a share on Wednesday.

