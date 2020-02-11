Advertisement

Cisco Systems “(CSCO) – Get Report stock has mostly hit the water since the network giant released Light Guidance in November and is still more than 15% below its mid-2019 highs.

This is likely an expression of Cisco’s softer expectations for January’s second quarter. FactSet analysts currently anticipate sales of $ 11.97 billion (down 4% per year) and non-GAAP earnings per share of $ 0.76 (up 4% through share buybacks).

For the April quarter, Cisco reports quarterly guidelines in its reports, sales of $ 12.63 billion (down 2.5%) and earnings per share of $ 0.80 (up 2.5%) are expected ,

Here are a few things that Cisco announced after the bell on Wednesday that will call for profit at 4:30 p.m. Easter.

1. Demand from the service provider

Weak demand from telecommunications companies has recently impacted Cisco sales. The total number of product orders from service providers, most of which are believed to include routers, decreased by 13% per year in October quarter, after having decreased by 21% in July quarter. Comments from hardware and chip suppliers that have a strong presence in this area, such as Juniper Networks (JNPR) – Get report, Nokia (NOK) – Get Report and Xilinx (XLNX) – Get Report, suggests that telecommunications investment remains under pressure (especially spending on mobile infrastructure).

In addition to ordering service providers, you should also keep an eye on the comments received when Cisco first received it for its efforts (announced in December) to switch / routing processors and optics to large cloud service providers independently, one Group to deliver from companies whose investments have increased significantly in recent years and to which Cisco has been exposed to only a limited extent.

2. Need for enterprise hardware

Enterprise hardware sales have also been under pressure recently. Orders for Cisco business products decreased 5% in October, while the huge infrastructure platform segment, which covers core hardware franchises and related software, saw a 1% drop in sales thanks to selling pressure from businesses and service providers.

Infrastructure Platforms has passed a low threshold for the January quarter: the consensus assumes that sales will decrease 8% to $ 6.58 billion. Cisco’s Catalyst 9000 switch family, launched in mid-2017 and supporting a number of innovative software features, was a bright spot for the segment.

3. Security sales

Although the Cisco security segment is much smaller than the infrastructure platforms, it was a strong point in October. Revenue increased 22%, reflecting both organic growth and the acquisition of Duo Security in October 2018. After Cisco celebrates the one-year anniversary of the duo contract, security sales are expected to increase 13% in January to $ 742 million.

4. The change to software

While spending on corporate IT and telecommunications hardware is under pressure, the good times for the enterprise software market continue. This, in turn, could help Cisco outperform analyst forecasts for its application segment. This includes AppDynamics’ Application Performance Monitoring business (APM) and the WebEx collaboration software business. Applications are currently expected to decrease sales by 3% to $ 1.43 billion.

In November, Cisco announced that 71% of its software revenue (whether with applications or other segments) was related to subscriptions, after 59% in the prior-year quarter. This number could have increased again in the January quarter.

5. Share buybacks

Cisco spent $ 768 million on share buybacks in the October quarter – a relatively modest amount for the company. Given that Cisco has $ 15 billion in net cash (cash minus debt) and is expected to generate more than $ 13 billion in free cash flow this fiscal year, the company has plenty of scope to spend more on buybacks if it so wishes ,

