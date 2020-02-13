Declines in software and product orders overshadow Cisco Systems (CSCO) – Beat Get Report slightly quarterly.

On Wednesday afternoon, Cisco reported January sales of $ 12.01 billion (down 4% per year) and non-GAAP earnings per share of $ 0.77, bringing the consensus analysts estimates of $ 11.97 billion and $ 0.76 were exceeded.

The network giant also expected sales in April to decline 1.5% to 3.5% annually in April and earnings per share to be between $ 0.79 and $ 0.81. This is in line with a consensus that sales will decrease 2.6% to $ 12.62 billion and earnings per share will be $ 0.80.

Regardless, Cisco increased its quarterly dividend by one cent to $ 0.36 per share. The forward yield is 3%.

After the close, Cisco shares fell 4.6% to $ 47.65, 18% below the 52-week high of $ 58.26. Here are some notable insights from the results report and the call from Cisco.

1. Pressurized business and transportation orders

In its earnings statement, Cisco announced that closely watched product orders decreased 6% annually in the last quarter after falling 4% in the October quarter.

Cisco saw a broad drop in product orders in the last quarter. Source: Cisco.

While orders from public sector customers remained unchanged, trade orders (in which small and medium-sized companies are involved) declined by 4% and business orders by 7%. Orders from service providers, which have been under pressure for some time due to soft telecommunications investments and limited exposure to high-spending cloud giants, decreased 11%.

CEO Chuck Robbins repeated the comments made in November, insisting that buying pauses, partly caused by macroeconomic uncertainties, weighed on demand. A number of other enterprise hardware companies have also recently reported macroeconomic headwinds, but far fewer enterprise software companies.

A few silver lining for service provider orders: Cisco has received first orders from cloud giants for the switching / routing processors that are (in a strategy change) ready to sell on its own, and the company says it has closed more than 30 deals to have in connection with the support of the first 5G rollouts.

2. Sales in the application segment remained

In the Cisco application segment, which covers many of its software businesses, product revenue fell 8% annually to $ 1.35 billion, missing a $ 1.43 billion consensus. Applications revenue increased 6% in the October quarter.

CFO Kelly Kramer attributed most of the decline in applications to lower revenue from Unified Communications (UC) offerings. These products, which include Cisco’s traditional Webex UC business and offerings from the 2018 BroadSoft acquisition, faced tough annual comparisons and continue to face stiff competition from companies like Zoom Video Communications (ZM) – Get report, RingCentral (RNG) – Get report, 8×8 (EGHT) – Get the report and Microsoft (MSFT) – Get the report. The UC weakness was partially offset by strong growth in the APDynamics Application Performance Monitoring (APM) business.

3. Hardware sales were also under pressure

Cisco’s huge infrastructure platform segment, which covers its core hardware franchises and related software revenue, declined 8% to $ 6.53 billion after falling 1% in October.

Sales of campus (office) and data center switches declined despite the strong double-digit growth of Cisco’s relatively new Catalyst 9000 campus switch line. Router sales continued to be under pressure from weak operator demand, and server and wireless (Wi-Fi) sales also declined.

4. Services and security were bright spots

While total Cisco product sales decreased 6% to $ 8.67 billion, services revenue, which includes both stand-alone services and product maintenance / support services, increased 5% to $ 3.33 billion. USD.

Security product sales increased 9% to $ 748 million and exceeded consensus by $ 6 million. Robbins claimed that every Fortune 100 company uses one or more Cisco security offerings.

5. Share buybacks rose slightly

After buying back $ 768 million in the October quarter, Cisco spent $ 870 million in the January quarter to buy back around 18 million shares at an average price of $ 46.71. The company still has $ 11.8 billion for its buyback approval, which of course can be expanded at any time.

6. Cisco sees DRAM prices rising again

A comment that may be of interest to investors in DRAM manufacturers (like Micron) (MU) – Get Report) or their equipment suppliers: According to Kramer, Cisco’s DRAM prices, which fell sharply in 2019 and increased Cisco’s margins, are rising again.

The comments follow the latest reports of rising DRAM spot prices, as major investment cuts by DRAM manufacturers result in a more favorable supply and demand ratio.