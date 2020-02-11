Advertisement

Since CIT lost its fight to stay in the Sigerson Cup, its only focus has been to ensure the fastest possible return to college football at the highest level.

Those involved in the CIT GAA Club weren’t particularly happy with the way they were downgraded to the second-rate Trench Cup earlier this season. CIT’s championship status was decided by relegation from the division, though they didn’t know him at the time of 1 league in November 2018.

Yes, CIT lost both games in the Sigerson Cup last season, but also others, and yet it was Cork College that lost a rung on the championship ladder for the 2019/20 campaign due to its play-off loss to IT Sligo ,

A win that evening would bring CIT back to the top, and on the way to the final there was little evidence that Conor Kelleher’s team would not reach their stated goal. CIT won the quarter-finals with 14 points, the semi-finals with nine.

“The boys all know that they only have the college jersey for a short time. We would have always asked them to pass it on as well as they inherited it, and ideally better than they inherited it.

“There are a number of guys on this team who are currently in their fourth year of college. I told them that we plunged into this hole which relegated the club and this is their chance to get the situation right again bring. ” said manager Conor Kelleher.

When Kelleher, a college marketing lecturer and a native of White’s Cross American, thought about how CIT got into the Trench Cup, he added: “We were a little disappointed and surprised. We lost last season’s relegation finals in the league, but for some bizarre reason we were relegated from the championship as a result. We felt a little hurt and argued (the decision).

“Keith Ricken, CIT GAA Development Officer, would have done a lot of work this year to maintain our Sigerson status.

When we brought our squad together earlier this season, we talked to them about making a big statement with our league performances to help our case maintain our Sigerson status.

“But when we understood our fate, the boys dug themselves in to be fair and tried to get us back to Sigerson as soon as possible.”

CIT defeated Dundalk IT in the semi-finals last month, a reversal of their division 2 semi-final meeting. CIT had no injured Cork senior Killian O’Hanlon in this penultimate round win, but the midfielder will be there today.

However, Aidan Browne (suspended) and Blake Murphy and Sean Fitzgerald (both injured) are not available. Striker James Crean will take a fitness test this morning to see if he’s involved in CIT’s application.

“Mary, I took a little walk when we were supposed to meet in the league group stage. They must have known we would meet later in the year and held their cards close to their chests! They have Cathail O’Mahony and Sean Meehan in their ranks. You will be tough opponents. “

