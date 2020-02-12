Exclusive details

TMZ / Elliot Eliantte

City Girls Rapper JT says she “gave out a car” Yung MiamiBirthday present, but obviously she was humble – it is easily the price of a house !!! Or maybe she drives really expensive cars.

JT surprised her partner with shiny jewelry for her 26th birthday on Tuesday … and left YM305 speechless. We learned that the gift – 2 months in the works – was delivered on Tuesday evening.

The necklace is a 130 carat baller … and contains everything that YM is obsessed with – diamonds, music notes, money, Chanel and her children’s names. Celebrity jeweler Elliot Eliantte was the artist behind the masterpiece.

Play video content

Elliot Eliantte

JT said on social media … “Happy Birthday to EVERYTHING. I spent a car for IF *** ING LOVE YOU & if you ever think they are crazy otherwise !!!! B * tch you love diamonds Chanel & your kids … it’s all there! Pop your sh * t !!!! “

YM’s reaction can be summarized in two words. Speechless and tears.

As we reported for the first time … Miami brought JT together with some serious jewels last year to celebrate JT’s release from prison,

It’s great to have friends. BONUS if you smell rich !!!