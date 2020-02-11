Advertisement

Parties interested in operating and managing Haiku staircases as a concession are asked by the city to submit proposals in the context of a formal request for information issued by the city today.

The city is looking – through a subsequent, separate competition request – for an entity to provide managed, fee-based access to Haiku stairs for recreational purposes, the city said in a release. The qualified organization should be able to repair, operate and maintain the stairs for a predetermined period, according to the release.

The stairs, part of a military installation from the Second World War, have been closed to the public for decades, but the trump is still visited daily by crowds of walking enthusiasts who ignore both guards and violating signs. This has led to complaints from residents about walkers entering and vandalizing their property while traveling to and from the stairs.

The quasi-independent Honolulu Board of Water Supply owns the land on which the stairs are. Recognizing that it costs $ 250,000 a year to hire security to deter infringements, both the BWS management and its management want to release it.

A final environmental impact statement released last month reiterated the board’s intention to remove the stairs or transfer it to another government entity due to the continuing liability and security costs associated with maintaining the asset.

BWS spokesperson Kathleen Pahinui said the board will wait until March 24, the end of the FEIS challenge period, before deciding the next move.

In the RFI, the city wants information about the purchasing structure, the financial / commercial feasibility, the technical feasibility and other issues related to a concession at Haʻikū Stairs.

The submission must explain whether a self-sustaining operation can be realized if costs are charged to locals and visitors, if five years is enough for an organization to recover its costs, and if the organization submitting the submission meet minimum qualifications.

Responses to the RFI must be received no later than 4 p.m. February 28.

Submissions can be sent to:

Purchasing department office, budget department and tax services

Honoulu city and county

530 South King Street, room 114

Honolulu, Hawaii, 96813.

