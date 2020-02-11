Advertisement

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 / 4:19 PM EST

/ Updated: February 11, 2020 / 4:34 pm EST

SYRACUSE, NJ (WSYR-TV) – A reminder of this week’s storm system: The City of Syracuse is working with the Syracuse Police Department to act against private plowing companies that do not comply with city regulations and report unlicensed operators.

“We want pedestrians to be safe so that snow isn’t dumped on the sidewalks. We want drivers to be safe so that snow isn’t dumped in the middle of the road,” said Corey Driscoll Dunham, chief operating officer of the City of Syracuse.

Advertisement

City officials said builders are prohibited from pushing snow onto the street, into gutters, or onto sidewalks. They also have to put a sticker with the year and license number and keep a complete record of their customers.

City of Syracuse plow sticker

The regulation also includes a provision on fines or revocation of licenses if the rules are not followed.

“We initially see it as an educational opportunity to remind people of the rules, but if this becomes a chronic problem, we will do it when necessary,” said Driscoll Dunham.

John Centore is the president of CNY Sealing and Plowing. He has been in the industry for 18 years and believes that crackdown is a good idea, especially for security reasons.

Centore plows commercial property in areas throughout Onondaga County. He doesn’t plow a house, but he often receives calls from homeowners who confuse his company with those who leave snow on sidewalks or driveways.

“It gives other people a bad name if they don’t do their job properly,” he said.

The city offers a discounted rate to private snow plow companies that train with the city.

“The license fee is $ 50, up to $ 10 if you attend one of the sessions,” said Driscoll Dunham.

The city says the training was a reminder of city regulations for private plow companies and gave the city an opportunity to see what challenges these companies could face.

“We encourage people to call us. They know that it is obviously helpful if we have the license plate and vehicle type so that we can find out who the person is and remind them of the regulations.” Driscoll Dunham.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, visit NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @ NewsChannel9

Advertisement