City opens affordable rental complex in McCully | Honolulu Star advertiser

Updated 12:59 PM

The city Monday held a blessing for an affordable 30-unit rental project in a dormitory in McCully for international students.

Each of the units at Citron St. 1936 is equipped with a small refrigerator and sink. But residents on every floor need to share a bathroom and convenience centers that are equipped with microwaves and sinks, and community rooms with full kitchens and laundry facilities.

Located half a block from Lunalilo Elementary School and next to McCully District Park, the units are aimed at single parents with young children at 50% of the median income or less and who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. The units are expected to run $ 700- $ 750 per month.

“Being a parent is difficult – really, really, very difficult – and raising a child as a single parent is even harder,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “So if you are at the point of homelessness or you may have experienced homelessness, and you have a child and you are a single parent, the obstacles, the obstacles, the difficulties you face are things I can’t even begin to imagine “

The project is named Mohala Mai, Hawaiian for “growth”. Caldwell sees the facility as “a place where people can come together and live safely.”

The city bought the land in April for $ 3.9 million. The $ 4.75 million renovation of the building by the Department of Land Management began in May.

For more information about the project, call Hawaii Affordable Properties Inc. at 589-1845 or go to hawaiiaffordable.com.

