Three more minutes to the Aviva Stadium. Ireland has a seven-point advantage over the Scots at the opening race in Six Nations last Saturday, but is lagging at its own discretion when Hamish Watson gives it another boost towards goal space and hero status.

James Ryan starts so deep that his nose has to cut the grass, but it forces Watson off his feet and prepares an Irish-style jerk. CJ Stander falls and clamps his mittens on the ball before referee Mathieu Raynal punishes the visiting back row for holding on.

Relief sweeps through the stadium. There is a brief smile from Stander and a sustained hug with a bloody Peter O’Mahony, who, like him, has had considerable criticism for some of his performances over the past 12 months.

It is a touching moment in the midst of brutality and fever.

“It’s a good feeling,” said Stander this week.

He didn’t see it as a moment of relief or a kind of two-finger greeting to the critics. For its part, there is agreement that a player is always only one or two so-so displays away from a point at which their value and place in the team must be questioned.

This is rugby and he has no concerns about handling it. If someone thinks that there is a more deserving applicant for his jersey, it is so, although he is surprised by some comments.

He shook his head and laughed when he said how an anonymous observer had labeled him bold.

“I was only told about it during the week.”

What he finds much more difficult in his endeavors than these pick holes are the fans who have chosen to greet him on the street after a game that has not gone his way and that he whispers in a way that normally Reserved for mourners at a funeral.

“That is the worst.”

Well, maybe for him as a player. No one is an island, even if they have spent months in the sealed environment of a national camp, and the effect of such a public role is that any negativity towards you takes place on the shores of your loved one.

His wife Jean-Marie voiced loudly about the backlash that accompanied the Irish team’s efforts at last year’s World Cup when they lost to Japan and dropped out of the All Blacks.

At one point she took to Twitter and gave it an interview Irish Independent with another.

“Disrespectful” was the word with which she summarized the opinion of the media.

“The media” are of course a very broad church, and criticism was always part of the package when the team in Japan was so far below expectations. What Stander can’t stand is contributions that he describes as attacks on his family via social media.

“It’s hard for me because I think if you are hard enough to take over a man’s wife and you can’t do it in front of him … Hmmm. There is a line you cross.

That could be my South African side, but that makes a hair rise on my neck.

He added: “My wife tried to hide it, but when I came back from Japan, I saw that it affects her a little. But she is a strong woman. She handled it well. It can stand up for itself. It was not for nothing that she studied law. It is a difficult question. That’s why I like her. “

Stander always spoke in awesome tones about playing for Münster and for Ireland. And how important it is to be proud of the jersey, not least because there is always a chance that the next game could be your last.

His brother-in-law Ryk Neethling tweeted last year that Stander had played England for over an hour in Dublin with broken cheeks and eye sockets.

However, his status as a “project player” means that some will never be satisfied with his name on the team sheet.

He has resigned himself to this long ago. Opinions are opinions, and he doesn’t care which side of this debate someone falls on, as long as views are expressed respectfully and without recourse to bile, whether the focus is on him or Bundee Aki or anyone else.

“Yeah, didn’t Bundee get a lot of anti-aircraft gun? So we talked about it. It’s something we record and when guys appear on the pitch like Bundee did on the weekend, you look at it again and only laughs about it on a Sunday morning. “

Stander, Aki, and the rest of Farrell’s squad and staff would have had little mind last Sunday if Watson had broken the chalk, or if Stuart Hogg had managed to hold the ball when he crossed it in that half, and Scotland claimed a win or a draw.

If this scenario had unfolded, the Andy Farrell era would have been seriously undermined from the start, but the Irish defense’s ability to limit Scotland from 11 to 22 visits to six points was instead hailed as a solid foundation to build on can come into town like Wales.

“It’s a good sign for the team,” said Stander, whose excellence was recognized as a “man of the game”. “We also did it in Paris a few years ago. That means a lot for the team. We had to get used to it and work hard because Scotland brought us.

“They were physical and put us on the front foot. We sometimes defended for a couple of phases in our 22 games, which means a lot to the team when people put their bodies at risk. It is perfect for us. “

