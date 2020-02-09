Advertisement

The journey of Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) is coming to an end, while Homeland is starting its final season on Showtime. For seven years, Carrie has endangered herself to prevent terrorist attacks, often at a high cost to herself and her family. One of her most striking features was not in the original script.

Claire Danes | Mark Seliger / SHOWTIME

Homeland fans have followed Carrie’s struggle with bipolar disorder as well as her anti-terrorism activities. She has sometimes intentionally stopped taking her medication because she feels her bipolar tendencies are helping her resolve terrorist crises. On a panel of the Television Critics Association for Homeland on January 13, Danes and co-maker Alex Gansa shared how Carrie became bipolar. Homeland is broadcast on Showtime at 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Showtime managers encouraged “Homeland” to make the character of Claire Danes bipolar

When Gansa wrote the very first Homeland script with Howard Gordon and Gideon Raff, he said that Showtime urged them to make Carrie Mathison edgier.

“It was really Showtime (executives) David Nevins and Gary Levine who asked us to push the boundaries of that character to make her, for lack of a better expression, more premium cable, something that defined her in a way that not only Chicken was Little who shouted that the sky was falling every week, “Gansa said.

Alex Gansa’s wife suggested that he investigate bipolar disorder

Even after the suggestions from Showtime, Gansa had no take. He said his wife pointed to a bipolar disorder as a trait that could suit Carrie Mathison.

Claire Danes | Sifeddine Elamine / SHOWTIME

“I have to credit my wife, Lauren White, who is walking with me one morning:” This bipolar disease is in all the news, “Gansa said.” She had just read a beautiful book by Kay Jamison, An Unquiet Mind. And I immediately read it and it seemed like a very natural fit for this character, so in the next design, Carrie Mathison became bipolar. “

Claire Danes said that bipolar disorder was always relevant to the “Homeland” plot

The first season of Homeland revolved around the return of Nick Brody (Damien Lewis) from an al-Qaeda prison. There were suspicions that he would become a sleeper and Brody did not think that his conversion to Islam would go well. In the light of that story, Danes appreciated Carrie’s approach to bipolar disorder.

(L-R): Claire Danes as Carrie and Mohammed Barki | Sifeddine Elamine / SHOWTIME

“It also linked her a bit to Brody because she had something to hide,” Danes said. “I think it actually worked for that reason. I was always worried that it would be treated as a gimmick or plot machine or that we would just use it when it was useful for the story. “

“Homeland” is not a documentary about bipolar disorder

Danes also remained sensitive to the fact that Homeland is still a fictional show. It may not be a 100% accurate representation of bipolar manifestations, but it is 100% sympathetic.

“I think we should take liberties,” said Danes. “Look, there was a lot of poetic license here, but I also think we were careful about referring to authentic experiences. And we have all done a lot of research and we have taken it very seriously. “

(L-R): Costa Ronin and Claire Danes | Sifeddine Elamine / SHOWTIME

During eight seasons of Homeland, Danes began to understand how Carrie’s mental health was interwoven with her work.

“She can’t take her mind and health for granted. She knows things can go wrong. They can really go very wrong, very fast. So she always monitors that, and I think it was easy for her to that is what I admire about these people I have learned in my attempt to portray this experience, how hard they work to live an ordinary day and how much we as normal people “Take it for granted. So her vigilance and her protective impulse and her understanding that danger is real. That just made sense to me and I found it very moving.”

Claire Danes, panel of television critics, 13-1-2020

Advertisement