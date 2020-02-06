Advertisement

The Claremont Colleges consortium announced this week that it is canceling a blender that is only open to black “queer, trans, and intersex” students after criticism from Campus Watchdog Group, the College Fix, has been heard.

According to a report by The College Fix, the Claremont Colleges consortium announced this week that it is canceling the “BlaQ Mixer” for “Black Queer, Trans and Intersex students, staff and faculty”. The event was organized The Queer Resource Center, planned by the Claremont Colleges consortium, to be held on the Pomona College campus was canceled after the College Fix campus surveillance group asked the college if the event violated federal civil rights.

Advertisement

The provisions of Title VI, which ensure equality on campus, apply to all campuses that receive federal funding. Legal analysts, including those from the Department of Education, have argued that almost all universities and colleges must comply with Title VI because of the use of federal funds.

The Ministry of Education clearly states that Title VI is applicable to virtually all universities in the country. “In the field of education, the protection of Title VI applies to all … public or private colleges and universities that receive financial support from the federal government,” said the department. The provision “extends to all aspects of the programs and activities of these institutions.” The Claremont Colleges accept all state aid as a form of tuition.

The “BlaQ Mixer”, which was referred to as a “closed event”, was turned off this week after the consortium received requests for the legality of such an event. The campus websites and social media profiles were updated by Tuesday. The event description now clarifies that all members of the Claremont Colleges consortium are welcome.

The Claremont Colleges are an association of seven private colleges in Claremont, California. The consortium includes Pomona College, Scripps College, Claremont McKenna College, Harvey Mudd College and Pitzer College. The colleges are located on adjacent campuses that span one square mile in Claremont.

For more information on this story, please contact Breitbart News.

Advertisement