MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Brandon Clarke ended his career with 27 points, Ja Morant had 20 points and nine assists and the Memphis Grizzlies went into the all-star break on Wednesday night with a 111-104 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

De’Anthony Melton and Jonas Valanciunas each scored 12 points, with Valanciunas also achieving 18 rebounds. Clarke linked 12 of 14 shots when Memphis won his second and 15th in a row in the last 19 games.

CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 23 points, and Damian Lillard added 20 on a tough shooting night when he left the field 7 out of 19 before going 3:22 left after a groin injury. Lillard added that he would not play in the All Star game because of the injury.

The Trail Blazers lost their second straight and went four games behind the grizzlies to finish last in the Western Conference playoff race.

Memphis increased its lead by two digits in the second half. Portland, who played the second night of a duel after losing to New Orleans on Tuesday, could never overtake Memphis.

Memphis extended the lead to 13 in the first half by shooting 57% of the field, including 5 out of 9 from a 3-point range. The trail blazers got their points from beyond the bow.

Portland took the lead from Memphis with nine straight points towards the end of the half and was behind Grizzlies 67-63 during the break. Lillard had 18 and McCollum scored 13, although he missed four of his five 3-point attempts in half.

Clarke led Memphis off the bench with 13 points and Morant had 10 points in half.

Trail blazer: Mario Hezonja and Nassir Little were outside (sprains on the left ankle). This was in addition to Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation), Rodney Hood (left Achilles tendon rupture) and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture). … Lillard has scored at least 20 points in 21 games in a row. … coach Terry Stotts challenged a goalkeeper call against Hassan Whiteside at 5:24 and the call was lifted, reducing Memphis’ lead to 100-90. … Whiteside got his second technical foul in the last seconds and was kicked out.

Grizzlies: Gorgui Dieng joined at the end of the first quarter, his first appearance at the Grizzlies since his takeover at a close of trade. Dieng was the second Senegalese to play for the franchise and joined Makhtar N’Diaye (1998-99). … Valanciunas recorded his 26th double double of the season.

Trail Blazer: Hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on February 21.

Grizzlies: Travel to Sacramento against the Kings on February 20.

