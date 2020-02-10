Advertisement

February 10, 2020 1:16 p.m.

Erin Robinson

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 at 1:16 pm

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – After several weeks of back and forth, Clark’s Diamond Jewelers have entered into an agreement with their insurance company to reimburse customers for snow-bought items during their Christmas campaign.

The local jewelry store offered to reimburse customers who had purchased items in the store between November 22 and December 31 if the snow fell more than 3 inches on January 11.

A local climatologist reported more than 3 inches of snow that day, but the insurance company used a third-party verification company that put in another number. First, the Doppler radar monitoring system reported only 1.8 inches of snow on that day. When Clark disagreed, a second review was completed that revealed 2.3 inches of snow.

The insurance company again refused to refund the money, which is why the jewelry store presented additional evidence. Jane Clark said on Monday that it was found that 3.6 inches of snow had fallen during the 24-hour period on January 11, and the policy was officially accepted.

“The insurance company is processing the settlement funds and we expect to receive them shortly,” Clark said in a Facebook post.

Customers who qualify for the refund will be invited to a customer appreciation party on Friday, February 21, where they can collect their refund checks. Customers are notified by phone so the store prompts them not to make calls while processing the information.

