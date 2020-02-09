Advertisement

NEW YORK –

Zazie Beetz wore two stunning Bvlgari diamond chains with a modified Thom Browne look and Billy Porter paid homage to the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace in a 24-carat body of golden feathers when the Oscars lit red carpet on Sunday’s Hollywood’s biggest night.

The co-star “Joker” shone in two pieces from Browne, with its sleek top at the bottom. Her necklaces were in white gold, one with round diamonds and the other a choker with an oval emerald in the middle.

The look was “very chic dominatrix,” Beetz told The Associated Press, and added, “I’m really in corsetry. It’s a very pretty classic shape.”

Although pink has dominated this prize season, there was a range of colors in abundance at the Oscars. Princess and other classic silhouettes were the norm because fewer stars took fashion risks in the early evening.

Porter’s newest red carpet statement is also tailor-made by British couture designer Giles Deacon. His orange silk skirt was printed with touches that paid tribute to the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace. It was the first of several looks for the “Pose” star at the Dolby Theater.

The Norwegian singer Aurora appeared in loose pants with a tunic top and red accents. On top of her head was a crown-like chapter in a floral pattern with accents of green and mother-of-pearl.

Regina King completely went out of Hollywood in a pink dress with a belt that fits together perfectly. Child star Julia Butters, who appeared in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”, wore a conceited pink shade with a matching bag.

Waad al-Kateab, co-director of the nominated Syrian documentary “For Sama”, wore a dress adorned with Arabic messages. Her war film tells the stories of loss, laughter and survival in Aleppo.

The carpet started with an explosion of hard rain and cold, just when Porter, Tamron Hall and others had arrived. Crazy employees ran around and tried to keep the water out of the tent with squeegees.

