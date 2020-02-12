Marc-André Hamelin will perform with the Doric String Quartet at the Vancouver Playhouse on February 16.

Doric string quartet with Marc-André Hameln

Despite the recurring winter, February and March are the best time for two of our great chamber music moderators who hope to lure us into the concert hall with some extraordinary programs with the string quartets Doric, Schumann and Pavel Hass.

String quartets have the most extraordinary repertoire depth of all chamber music configurations and are the core of what friends of chamber music bring to the city. The FOC has planned an ambitious end to its 72nd season: The Takács Quartet will play all six Bartók Quartets on two evenings, April 26th and 28th.

The Pavel Hass Quartet will be heard on March 8 in a program with quartets by Čekovská and Tchaikovsky and a quintet with pianist Boris Giltberg. Giltberg made his Vancouver debut in 2011, and you can be sure that his passionate playing in Dvořák’s piano quintet from 1887 will be welcome.

And there is also new music with a performance – certainly a premiere in Vancouver – by A Midsummer Quartet (2016) by Ľubica Čekovská. The Slovakian composer, born in 1975, studied at the Royal Academy of Music in London and caused a sensation with her opera treatment of The Picture of Dorian Gray. She also made the music for the computer game The Mandate 2016.

The Vancouver Recital Society rarely hosts string quartets, but if founder Leila Getz finds a group she admires, you can be sure the Vancouver audience will hear them.

The Doric Quartet returns to the city on February 16 to play quartets by Dvorak and Sibelius and a new composition – the Canadian premiere of Mark-André Hamelin’s piano quintet with the composer on the keyboard. Hameln is known in Vancouver as a piano virtuoso because the VRS audience knows him as a composer from his demonically difficult Toccata on L’homme armé and a short curtain for the 40th anniversary.

VRS brokered the Schumann Quartet’s Vancouver debut on March 1, when brothers Mark, Eric and Ken Schumann took violist Liisa Randalu into their family business. The young quartet won the Newcomer Award 2016 at the BBC Music Magazine Awards and hopes the VRS audience with Mozart’s K. 499 Hoffmeister Quartet, Mendelssohn’s E Minor Quartet op.44, No. 2 and Shostakovich’s intensive Ninth Quartet (1964 ).

The programming of these three ensembles defines how chamber music ensembles adapt to today’s audience. The groups Doric and Pavel Hass are both trying to expand their offerings by including guest artists and incorporating newer works, advocating that chamber music audiences are stuck in the past. The Schumann Ensemble is still establishing itself and wants to be heard in classics. As younger interpreters, they regard Shostakovich’s work from the middle of the century as “classic” like Mozart or Mendelssohn.

Finally, there is a special quartet project at the end of March. Although local fans associate chamber music with the Vancouver Playhouse, moderators are always looking for new spaces that are attractive, accessible, and acoustically good. On a golden day last fall, a small delegation visited the beautifully renovated Synagogue of the Beth Israel Congregation on Oak Street. It didn’t take long to confirm that this could be a wonderful new space for music and worship.

Then it turned out that the Jerusalem Quartet, which had long been invited to the city by the VRS and will examine all Beethoven string quartets in the fall, happened to be on the west coast. Why not a spontaneous concert?

Why not? They will perform in the synagogue on March 26th.