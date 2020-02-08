Advertisement

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi and Kartik Tyagi are recommended for great performances at the senior level

Potchefstroom (South Africa): While India is preparing to face Bangladesh at the U19 World Cricket Championship on Sunday, predictions are already being made about some of the boys in blue.

India is the firm favorite against Bangladesh in the final, which will be the seventh title win. So far they have won four times, which underlines the dominance of India at this age.

The achievements of Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, Spinner Ravi Bishnoi and Pacer Kartik Tyagi are already being discussed and forecast as future superstars. This exuberance has a certain basis. Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill from India’s 2018 squad continued to play for the senior team.

However, there is the warning example of Unmukt Chand, who got lost in the senior game after leading India to the title in 2012. Success at the U-19 level does not guarantee success at the highest level.

Unmukt Chand was such an exciting prospect at the time that at some point in the future he was recognized as captain for India and did great feats with the bat. After this success in the World Cup final, he even won advertising contracts. But it turned out to be hasty pudding. Today he is struggling to reach the eleven in the Ranji Trophy team from Uttarakhand after relocating his base from Delhi last year.

Only talents like Shaw and Gill can realize their dream as the competition gets tougher.

The unimpeded entry of India into the final of this tournament, which will overrun Pakistan in the semi-finals, has underlined the fact that it is the undisputed leader among the 19-year-olds.

There is so much talent among teenagers that India is creating a completely new squad for each edition of the U-19 World Cup. A cricket player may only take part in the U-19 World Cup once.

The success of this tournament has a lot to do with the fact that the Indian stallions have played around 30 games in different parts of the world and a square series in South Africa to get used to the pre-tournament conditions.

In the final, India meets Bangladesh, a team that has also enjoyed the benefits of careful planning since its quarterfinal defeat in the 2018 edition.

Even though the Indian team led by Priyam Garg was ahead in the tri-series in England and the Asian Cup last year, Bangladesh has always come up with a fight, and field coach Sharma expects it will be no different on Sunday.

“They are a very good team. There is a lot of mutual respect. I can tell you that,” he said.

This will be a great game for Bangladesh. If they win, it’s a sweet revenge against India that defeated them in the quarter-finals of the last edition of the Junior World Cup.

“We don’t want to put any unwanted pressure on. India are a very good team. We have to play our A game and do well in all three divisions. Our fans are very passionate about cricket. I want to tell them keep it up.” supports us, “said Bangladeshi skipper Akbar Ali after the semi-final victory over New Zealand.

