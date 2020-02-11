Advertisement

The small town of Clearwater has a future for forestry, although the community is only eight months from losing an important employer, Canfors Sawmill in Vavenby, Mayor Merlin Blackwell said.

As a result of this closure, 172 jobs in Clearwater and the surrounding region were lost and will never return.

The decision for this vision of the future, however, depends on the province’s approval to transfer Canfor’s wood rights to its competitor Interfor Corp. who acquired his business premises to secure his own mill on Adams Lake.

“This is killing us,” said Blackwell, who is waiting for Minister of Forests, Land and Natural Resources, Doug Donaldson, to make a decision. “This is the biggest problem we currently have.”

Approval would mean restarting logging. This would be a relief for contractors who have been “facing vapors” since Canfor’s closure and who are helping companies, Simpcw First Nation and community groups advance planning for the future.

It is a future in which an investor will purchase Canfor’s sawmill for industrial refurbishment, a strategy to explore opportunities for using wood waste as a biofuel and for potential value added in wood production.

“It will still be $ 75 cents, at best in the industry that existed a year ago,” said Blackwell. But it is something, it is a beginning. “

Clearwater has partially developed its vision through a Clearwater District working group that heard at its last meeting on January 25th from Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson about his city’s forest transition initiatives.

“They have paved the way for us to come to the other side or to come to the other side,” said Blackwell.

BC’s forest industry had a crisis last summer: shrinking wood stocks, a weak market and high downtime costs led to around 6,000 short-term layoffs and more than 500 permanent job losses with five permanent mill closures.

The government supports the efforts of communities such as Clearwater and Quesnel to transition, said Ravi Kahlon, MLA for Delta North and Parliamentary Secretary at Donaldson, although he did not know when the minister would decide on this term of office.

“We know that community-by-community solutions will emerge,” said Kahlon.

The province’s first priority in the crisis was to provide direct support to displaced workers in companies that were permanently closed due to early retirement benefits.

“Our primary goal was to stabilize these communities and ensure that when people retire, they can retire and stay in the community,” said Kahlon. “Our next stage in our work is to make sure we can support these communities in their transition.”

For some, this means focusing on tourism, while others want a better broadband internet connection as an attraction for a new technological business base, said Kahlon.

Lacy Scuffi, coordinator and leader of Erin Robinson’s forest initiatives at Quesnel’s Forestry Innovation Center, with the city’s mayor, Bob Simpson.

And the province is on board for much of what Quesnel is working on, said Kahlon.

“I think their vision matches our vision,” said Kahlon. “We know that from the volume model that we had, we will focus on high-quality products (wood products).”

“And (Quesnel Mayor Bob) Simpson saw the writing on the wall a long time ago and started preparing his church,” added Kahlon.

Quesnel’s request to apply for a community forest license is a support that the province of the city is offering for its efforts, as well as funding for a forest innovation center, for which Simpson is grateful.

“We lost (the Tolko Industries Ltd. Quest sawmill) but we still have enormous production capacity here,” said Simpson. “So we can ask how you develop that to deal with what we can get from a blown-out land base.”

“We believe we have the parts here that we can use to see what reinvention looks like.”

What the city is aiming for as a community forest would be within a 22-kilometer radius from the center of Quesnel, which would give it space to clear fires and mitigate forest fires in the border areas between towns and cities, and to mitigate forest fires and build paths.

The city has an extensive, integrated network of trails, Simpson explained. However, designating and protecting trails under a timber license could be a difficult argument that is monitored by the city.

Quesnel will need more cooperation from the province, but Simpson said he feels an understanding of what the city is trying to achieve.

“But I have to say now that we are being well received,” said Simpson. “People are interested in what we do. And they want to make it possible for us. They know we don’t feel much resistance to what we do.”

