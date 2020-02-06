Advertisement

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson’s offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has received a raise and will earn $ 1.6 million a year after the school approved a new contract for several Tigers assistants.

With the increase, Elliott is now linked to Alabama’s Steve Sarkisian as the highest paid offensive assistant in college football.

Elliott received a donation of $ 600,000 a year after school trustees approved deals for several soccer assistants on Thursday. He also received a one-year extension that will keep him signed with Clemson until the 2022 season.

Defense coordinator Brent Venables also extended his contract by a year until 2024, despite receiving no $ 2.2 million annual salary increase. The measures were approved on Thursday by the Remuneration Committee of the School’s Board of Trustees.

The Tigers took a 14-1 lead last season, winning their fifth consecutive title at the Atlantic Coast Conference and defeating Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semi-finals before heading to the LSU in the national championship game last month [42:25 ] fell.

Elliott had been a co-offensive coordinator with Jeff Scott for the past five seasons. Both coaches saw their salaries rise to $ 1 million a year ago after the Tigers won the national title in 2018.

But Scott left the LSU after the defeat to become head coach in South Florida.

Clemson has rewarded several assistants and employees with revised deals and raises. The contracts of the eight other Tiger assistants were extended until the 2021 season.

The biggest increase behind Elliott went to coach Lemanski Hall, who increased his salary by $ 150,000 to $ 500,000.

Tyler Grisham, an associate and former Clemson receiver, was named to succeed Scott as the receiver trainer. He received a two-year contract worth $ 300,000 a year.

