Tragic day for the Cleveland Browns … the team’s first living mascot, swaggerdied after fighting cancer. He was 6 years old.

The 145-pound Bullmastiff came to the Browns as a puppy at the start of the 2014 season … and ran out with the players before each home game until the 10th week of the 2019 season.

The only home game Swagger missed was in 2017 when the Browns played in London.

Swagger’s son, SJ, took on the mascot duties during the course of the cancer … and the beloved dog served as the “Dawg Pound Captain” during his last Browns game.

Swagger was a fan favorite at FirstEnergy Stadium … and even had one-on-one conversations with people like the UFC champion Stipe Miocic and Baker Mayfield,

According to Browns fans in our office … the dog was a real ray of hope in some of the Browns’ worst years.

Mayfield wrote a tribute to Swagger and said, “Doggy Heaven got a good one today.”

The team says SJ will fill his father’s shoes by 2020 and beyond.

