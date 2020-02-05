-
LOS ANGELES – On Wednesday evening something got caught in the shooters of the clippers – that is, a whole series of 3 hands got into the bucket.
The Clippers went into depth on Wednesday and, with 54 attempts, set a franchise record of 24 3-points in a rousing 128-111 win over the Miami Heat at Staples Center.
It was the first time since 2016 that the clippers scored at least 20 3-point points – which was more than half of their 89 field goal attempts on Wednesday.
No, but really: everyone made it from a distance – even a fan was out of money and sunk a $ 10,000 shot during the break in the second half.
This shooting showcase helped the home team, which was just full for the fourth time this season, to chase away their tough, hard-boiled, never-to-say-go visitors.
The Heat (34-16) appeared with the uncertainty that they were at the center of a large multi-team trade as they fought on the pitch. All-Star Jimmy Butler exacerbated the difficult night and went into the locker room with aching shoulders in the second half.
Nevertheless, the clippers (36-15) appeared to be in disarray early on. They missed each other on the passes (nine sales in the first half) and missed the mark on most shots (10 for 27 in the first quarter).
After a mixed first half, Doc Rivers’ squad established itself, which was raised to a seasonal high in the third quarter by nine three points. The clippers took 16 out of 27 (59 percent) of their 3-point shots after half time.
It was the 13th time in team history that eight players finished in double digits. For the first time this season, the Clippers recorded 35 assists. Seven clippers made at least one 3-pointer, led by Landry Shamet (seasonally high 23 points), who had buried six behind the bow.
Paul George (23 points and a season high of 10 assists) hit five 3-pointers and Kawhi Leonard (14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds) made four.
JaMychal Green (12 points) also made four 3-pointers and Moe Harkless (11 points) made three. Lou Williams (14 points) and Patrick Beverley (who left the game early with a sore right abdomen) each added a 3-pointer.
The clippers’ shots were also picked up in Miami. The Heat has only lost five times this season at home, including one against the Clippers, who lost 16:35 against Deep on 24 January in their 122:11 win.
Rivers remembered it before Wednesday started.
“We move the ball, we shoot the ball well, we drive the ball and these three things, I believe, will help you when you go against zones and when you are trapped a lot. So we did a good job.” He said he should face Erik Spoelstra’s Heat. “They are tough, they move, they sometimes play like a reverse offensive where the point guard is a 5 and you really have to be careful of their cuts, their movement and their 3.”
Apparently, these lessons were still fresh for the clippers, who improved to 22: 5 at home on the eve of the NBA trading deadline.
