Advertisement

CLEVELAND – The presence of Andre Drummond started the night with optimism for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This positive feeling was quickly wiped out by a 133-92 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Cavaliers’ worst home loss in franchise history.

Advertisement

“Tonight was pretty ugly, so show them your worst first and you can only get up from there,” said Kevin Love.

Drummond started its first game with Cleveland after it was acquired by Detroit at the close of trading. He scored 19 points, had 14 rebounds and even hit a pair of 3 points in 29 minutes.

Drummond’s numbers were far from enough when the Clippers went from wire to wire without star striker Kawhi Leonard. Cleveland’s previous worst was a 39 point loss against Chicago in 2012.

Lou Williams scored 25 points, Paul George had 22 and Marcus Morris added 10 in his first game with the Clippers.

The biggest advance in Los Angeles was 45 points in the fourth quarter after coach Doc Rivers gave his starters the rest of the night off.

Drummond emphasized patience after Cleveland’s twelfth home loss. The cavaliers fell a total of 13 out of 14.

“We’re not looking at the scoreboard,” he said. “I said it when I got here in the dressing room. I don’t care about the file. I don’t care about the scoreboard. I just care if we are better today. My goal is to push these people and stay positive, keep working hard and don’t give up this season. “

The Clippers didn’t miss Leonard, who was out because of an aching left knee. Morris, which was acquired by New York at the close of trading, started in Leonard’s position at Power Forward and played for 22 minutes.

The Clippers were obviously angry after embarrassingly losing 142: 115 in Minnesota on Saturday. Los Angeles shot 70 percent in the first quarter, 14 percent of the 20 percent.

“There are nights for some reason, it’s the perfect storm,” said Rivers. “Last night was one of those. You just keep going.”

Morris threw Drummond to the ground with a hard foul when the center of Cleveland tried to score in the third quarter. The game was upgraded to a blatant foul after a review.

Morris’ last Knicks game was in Cleveland on February 3. In New York’s extra-time win, he scored 26 points.

“That was cool, man,” said Morris about his debut. “The boys made the game easy. Before the game, I asked them where they like the ball and they asked me where I want it.”

Drummond replaced Tristan Thompson, who started 48 games. Thompson came off the bench and scored seven points in 19 minutes. Love had 10 points in 26 minutes.

Drummond went through a number of exercises during a Saturday training session to familiarize themselves with the team’s system.

“We had no practice time and we were expected to come out and look lost, obviously because we were trying to figure out games,” he said. “I didn’t really know many games yet.”

.TIP-INS

Clippers: Leonard missed his 13th game of the season. … G Patrick Beverley (with the right bar tense) had to do without the second game in a row. … in Los Angeles wore Buffalo Braves uniforms. The franchise played in Buffalo from 1970 to 1978.

Cavaliers: This season Drummond is 3 for 24 with 3 hands. …. Thompson hit his fourth career 3-pointer in the second quarter. Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points.

HARD TIMES

When the Cavaliers celebrated their 50th season in the NBA, the team had the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

“We were not good and out of sync in many ways,” said coach John Beilein of the recent loss. “While this is not acceptable to us, it is understandable given the new dynamic of our team. That is why the coaches will meet again tomorrow and we will try to achieve better symmetry.”

WELCOME BACK

Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue was the Cavaliers coach during their 2016 NBA championship season. He returned to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the first time since his release from Cleveland after six games last season.

Lue received a standing ovation and waved to the crowd when he was introduced during a break.

“This is the house that Jim Brewer and Ty Lue built,” said Rivers. “It’s a great feeling when you go back to a place where you won a championship. Damn, he did a parade on the streets here. It’s a pretty good memory.”

Brewer, who played for the Cavaliers and several other teams in a 10-year NBA career, is Rivers’ uncle.

NEXT

Clippers: Visit Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Cavaliers: hosts Atlanta on Wednesday. Cleveland’s last home win was on December 23 against the Hawks.

Advertisement