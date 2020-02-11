Advertisement

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard tries to get past Ben Simmons of the 76ers in the second half of Tuesday’s game in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 110-103. (AP Photo / Matt Slocum)

The Philadelphia 76ers ‘Josh Richardson (0) will meet Los Angeles Clippers’ Lou Williams (23) in Philadelphia in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo / Matt Slocum)

Los Angeles Clippers’ Lou Williams faces Furkan Korkmaz of the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. (AP Photo / Matt Slocum)

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers (left) will face Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard in Philadelphia in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. (AP Photo / Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia 76ers ‘Joel Embiid (center) scores in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, between a Los Angeles Clippers’ Ivica Zubac (right) and Kawhi Leonard. (AP Photo / Matt Slocum)



In the first half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, Landry Shamet of Los Angeles Clippers (right) cannot pass Matisse Thybulle of Philadelphia 76ers. (AP Photo / Matt Slocum)

Los Angeles Clippers’ Lou Williams (23) will face Josh Richardson (right) and Al Horford (right) of the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. (AP Photo / Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia 76ers ‘Ben Simmons (25) will meet Los Angeles Clippers’ Lou Williams (23) in Philadelphia in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo / Matt Slocum)

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, who started the first half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 against Ivica Zubac of Los Angeles Clippers (left) and Kawhi Leonard. (AP Photo / Matt Slocum)



Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard (left) passes Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo / Matt Slocum)

The Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons will play in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Philadelphia on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. (AP Photo / Matt Slocum)

Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard (2) moves on to the next round, while Ben Simmons (25) and Al Horford (42) of the Philadelphia 76ers play Philadelphia in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. (AP Photo / Matt Slocum)

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers responds to a call in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. (AP Photo / Matt Slocum)

Joel Embiid (center) of the Philadelphia 76ers faces Ivica Zubac (right) of Los Angeles Clippers and JaMychal Green in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. (AP Photo / Matt Slocum)



The Philadelphia 76ers ‘Joel Embiid responds after being asked for a double technical foul against Los Angeles Clippers’ Marcus Morris Sr. in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. (AP Photo / Matt Slocum)

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers (left) will play against Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard in Philadelphia in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. (AP Photo / Matt Slocum)

Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard will take a break in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. (AP Photo / Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia 76ers ‘Ben Simmons (25) will meet Los Angeles Clippers’ Ivica Zubac (40) in Philadelphia in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo / Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA – Ben Simmons had 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Philadelphia 76s defeated Clippers 110-103 on Tuesday night.

Joel Embiid also scored 26 points and Tobias Harris added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Philadelphia, who scored the best NBA home record 25-2. Josh Richardson scored 17 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 30 points in the 12v23 shootout, and Reserve-Landry Shamet played his first game against his former team since trading a year ago, scoring 19.5 vs 9 from a 3-point distance ,

Richardson hit his third three-pointer of the quarter and put Philadelphia in front with a 4:44 lead. Then he scored a left-wing goal and made the free throw to complete the 3-point game and extend the lead to 11. His free throw brought it to 110-100 with 1:15 after the Clippers reduced the deficit to one digit.

Leonard faced the Sixers for the first time since their quadruple jump when Game 7 Philadelphia’s summer beater displaced the second round of Eastern Conference playoffs last May. Leonard’s shot brought Toronto a 92:90 win and the Raptors defeated Milwaukee and then Golden State to win the NBA championship.

The Sixers opened the second half on Tuesday with a 16: 5 run and a 70: 59 lead. Simmons, Embiid and Glenn Robinson III combined for 14 of the 16.

The Sixers led by 12 points in the second quarter after Embiid ended the second leg two minutes later. The clippers ended the game with a lay-up by Williams and a pull-up by Leonard to tie them up at 54.

Many of the typical authors of the clippers had subpar games.

Forward Paul George was only 3 for 15 from the field and ended with 11 points. Lou Williams was 5 for 15 and had 13 points, and Montrezl Harrell had only 10 points on 5v10 shootings.

The Sixers (34-21) outperformed the Clippers 58-38 in color.

ALL LOVE

When Embiid was introduced, he heard some boos with loud cheers. The All-Star Center silenced the crowd and screamed explosively after a shot on Sunday after the team heard Boos. He exacerbated the situation with a social media post on Monday and a friendly chat with Jimmy Butler, suggesting he could join his former teammate who is now playing for Miami.

But it was all love for Embiid in the fourth quarter after he and newly acquired clipper Marcus Morris got into a push match. Embiid played a bit for the fans and received a lot of applause.

TIP-INS

Leonard was back in the Clippers lineup after unilaterally defeating Cleveland. … Guard Patrick Beverley missed his third game in a row and his sixth since January 21 because of a sore right groin. … The Clippers went down to 1-2 in four games with one game remaining (Thursday, in Boston). … 76-man striker Al Horford left the bench in 2007 for the first time since his rookie season. Horford did not score a point for the first time in 835 games on Sunday. Instead, Furkan Korkmaz started and Robinson took over Korkmaz’s position to start the third quarter. Korkmaz had no points in 23 minutes after scoring 65 points in the last two games. … Guard Alec Burks made his Sixers debut. It was taken over by Golden State for draft picks along with Robinson last week.

NEXT

The Clippers will play in their last game in Boston before the All Star break on Thursday.

