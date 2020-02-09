Advertisement

The bad weather penetrated heavily into the Cork County Football League game program. Only three games on Sunday and two on Friday evening were on the program.

Clonakilty’s Seán McEvoy.

In the only Division 1 game that survived on Sunday, Clonakilty celebrated an 0-11 to 0-8 away win against West Cork rival O’Donovan Rossa. Together with the tie against St Finbarr last week, this means that Colm Aherne’s team is at the top of the table.

Advertisement

Under difficult conditions, Clon led 0: 7 to 0: 3 at half-time, and the majority of the results came from Dara Ó Sé, Dave O’Regan and Seán McEvoy.

On Friday evening, Dohenys scored two of two victories in the 3rd division with a 0: 19 to 1: 9 triumph against the second team of the Nemo Rangers. Mark Buckley scored six points, four from the game, for the Dunmanway team, while Fionn Herlihy and Keith White each contributed three points, while Eoin Lavers, Niall Hurley, Bill Murphy and Cullan Barry were also on the game sheet.

Bishopstown is the division 4 leaders after beating Gabriel Rangers 0-10 to 3-0 on Sunday. Brian O’Neill scored five points for the city side, three of them from freedom, and Liam O’Driscoll, Odie Devlin (two each) and Dara Costello were also there.

Also in Division 4, St. Vincent started on Friday evening with a 1: 9 to 0:10 victory over Mitchelstown. Patrick O’Sullivan scored the goal of the Northern Flyers, with Daniel Duggan, John Paul Murphy and Daniel Duggan also making an important contribution.

Division 5 won St Finbarr for the first time when they defeated Kilshanning, who won their first game, 1-9 to 1-4 at Neenan Park in Togher.

Denis O’Brien’s second-half goal was crucial for Barr’s, while Cillian Myers Murray converted three points after his introduction as a submarine in the second half. Ian O’Callaghan and Eoin McGreevy both scored two points.

Advertisement