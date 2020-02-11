Advertisement

Sometimes certain stocks fit so well on a subject that they can boost the entire market, Jim Cramer told Mad Money viewers on Monday. The topic on Monday was: Money managers striving for growth in a slowing global economy, Cramer said. The only sector that fits is cloud stocks.

Money managers are always looking for signals for the direction of the global economy, Cramer explained. With much of the world dependent on China, the closure of Chinese factories due to the corona virus will slow down the global engine.

The price of oil is falling, as are interest rates. All of this suggests that it is time to exit cyclical stocks and look for growth.

According to Cramer, there is only one group of stocks that has the growth month that managers need, and it is the cloud stocks. Everyone assumed that Microsoft (MSFT) – Get Report Strong Quarter meant they were taking market share, but that wasn’t the case. Amazon (AMZN) – Get Report saw strong growth as did other cloud names like Okta (OKTA) – Get the report. That sent shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – Get report to 5% Monday and Nvidia (NVDA) – Get Report by 4.5%. Cramer was also optimistic at ServiceNow (NOW) – Get report, Adobe Systems (ADBE) – Retrieve report and working day (WTAG) – Get the report.

The only bear in the group was New Relic (NEWR) – Get the report. Cramer recommended exchanging New Relic for Alteryx (AYX) – Get the report.

The cloud inventory will continue to work as long as corona virus is in the news, Cramer concluded. Expect money managers to return directly to other sectors once they have included them.

Executive Decision: Take two interactive ones

For his executive decision segment, Cramer spoke to Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take Two Interactive (TTWO) – Get Report, the maker of video games with stocks down 12% in the past week after a disappointing quarter for investors.

Zelnick said investors are used to exceeding Two’s expectations, and this quarter has only lived up to expectations. He said many of his franchises, like Grand Theft Auto, had record years ahead of them, but he admitted that there were two vulnerabilities in which the company could do better.

The first problem area was NBA 2K, where some game changes didn’t go as well as planned. The second issue was Take Two’s WWE title, where the quality of the game did not meet player expectations. The company has more to do in both areas and is already changing.

Zelnick continued: While gaming is still the fastest growing part of entertainment, his company still has to deliver the results that fans and investors expect from the company.

Looking ahead, Zelnick said the new advances in game processors are making great strides for game makers like Take Two, and they can’t wait to see what the next generation of consoles and chips will mean for the industry.

At the time of publication, Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS had a position in MSFT, AMZN, NVDA.

